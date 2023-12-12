The BuildClub Secures $60,000 Order from US Air Force

The BuildClub announces a significant milestone with the award of a $60,000 order from the US Air Force.

Palo Alto, CA, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BuildClub hit a milestone by securing a substantial $60,000 order from the US Air Force, the first drawdown on their $5 million blanket purchase agreement. Our platform is built for efficient material procurement, making us a go-to not just for private entities but also for government outfits looking for solid construction material partners. This order kickstarts the $5 million deal, and we're excited about what's to come in this partnership.

Stephen Forte, CEO and founder of The BuildClub, expresses enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are honored to receive this substantial order from the US Air Force, marking the commencement of drawing down on our $5 million agreement. It underscores the trust and confidence that organizations, both public and private, place in The BuildClub. Our team remains committed to upholding the highest standards of service and reliability as we continue to grow and evolve in this dynamic industry."

This noteworthy achievement follows The BuildClub's recent successes, including its selection for the Google Cloud Startup Program and securing investments from industry leaders. The company remains steadfast in pushing the boundaries of innovation in the construction materials sector.

For more details, potential investors can explore the opportunity to add The BuildClub to their portfolio on their crowdfunding raise page at https://www.startengine.com/offering/buildclub



Stephen Forte CEO The BuildClub stephen-at-buildclub.com