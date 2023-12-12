Mountain America Foundation Launches 2nd Annual Elevate Scholarship Program for Youth

The academic initiative will award $2,500 scholarships to 120 high school graduates from within the credit union’s six-state reach

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union and the Mountain America Foundation are pleased to announce the launch of its annual Elevate Scholarship program for the 2024-2025 academic year. The foundation is set to award $300,000, distributed as 120 scholarships of $2,500 each, to graduating high school students enrolling in higher education institutions in the fall of 2024. Other eligible candidates include students who are starting higher education in the fall of 2024 for the first time and meet one of the following criteria: they graduated from high school in the spring of 2023 or later and took a gap year, or they graduated from high school in the spring of 2021 or later and delayed higher education for military, humanitarian or religious service reasons.



Candidates are assessed by factors like scholastic records, character, core values, work ethic, experience, community involvement and leadership in action. Membership at Mountain America Credit Union is not required to apply. Details about eligibility requirements can be found at macu.com/graduate. The online application opens Monday, December 11, 2023, and closes Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 11:59 PM MST.

“Mountain America has dedicated itself to helping people achieve their financial dreams for over 80 years,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of the credit union. “We actively seek opportunities to enhance the well-being of the communities where our members reside, and the Elevate Scholarships play a pivotal role in amplifying that impact.”

In the program’s inaugural year, Mountain America collected more than 1,300 scholarship applications from six states. These applicants aimed for diverse educational goals, ranging from pursuits in the medical profession, law, engineering, elementary education, fine arts, science, information technology and business, to trades such as HV/AC, welding and culinary arts.

“We understand the pivotal role education plays in the lives of our youth and the financial stress it can impose on students and their families,” said Suzanne Oliver, executive director of the Mountain America Foundation. “We take pride in supporting these students, aiming for our scholarships to provide access to higher education that can significantly improve their quality of life.”

To learn more and apply for the Elevate Scholarship program, visit macu.com/graduate. Additional details about the Mountain America Foundation can be found at macu.com/foundation.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $18 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile-banking technology, over 100 branches across six states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

Contact: publicrelations@macu.com, macu.com/newsroom