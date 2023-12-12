WISCONSIN, December 12 - An Act to amend 196.26 (1m), 196.26 (2) (a), 196.26 (2) (b) and 196.26 (2) (c); and to create 196.26 (1) (d), 196.26 (1) (e), 196.26 (1e), 196.26 (2) (d), 196.26 (4), 196.26 (5), 196.26 (6) and 196.26 (7) of the statutes; Relating to: procedures related to certain complaints filed with the Public Service Commission. (FE)
Status: A - Energy and Utilities
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab674
You just read:
AB674 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2023-12-12
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.