Temporal variations in the surface aragonite saturation state of the Yellow Sea: observations at the Socheongcho Ocean Research Station during 2017–2022

Tags: chemistry, field, North Pacific

Highlights

  • Aragonite saturation (ΩAR) in the Yellow Sea showed significant seasonal fluctuations.
  • Seasonal trends in ΩAR were shaped by physical mixing and biological production.
  • The dynamic nature highlights the importance of continuous monitoring.

Abstract

Accurately constraining the natural variability of the carbonate system is essential for evaluating long-term changes in coastal areas, which result from the absorption of anthropogenic CO2. This is particularly important given the significant variation in physical and biological processes in these regions. In this regard, the analysis of surface carbonate chemistry in the Yellow Sea was conducted using discrete seawater samples obtained from the Socheongcho Ocean Research Station (37.423°N, 124.738°E) between 2017 and 2022. Our bottle data and sensor pH measurements revealed considerable seasonal variations of aragonite saturation state (ΩAR), typically ranging from 1.6 to 3.9. These variations are particularly pronounced during the summer and early winter. Our dataset serves as a baseline for understanding the long-term changes in ocean acidification in the Yellow Sea, the complex biogeochemical processes in coastal areas, and their impact on ocean acidification.

Ko Y. H., Kim M.-S., Jeong J.-Y., Jeong J., Seok M.-W., Kim Y. & Kim T.-W., 2024. Temporal variations in the surface aragonite saturation state of the Yellow Sea: observations at the Socheongcho Ocean Research Station during 2017–2022. Marine Pollution Bulletin 198: 115843. doi: 10.1016/j.marpolbul.2023.115843. Article.

