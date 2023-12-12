Việt Nam, China sign 36 cooperation documents on diplomacy, trade, defence & sea issues

VIETNAM, December 12 -

HÀ NỘI — Thirty-six cooperation documents were signed between Vietnamese and Chinese ministries, agencies, sectors and localities during General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping’s State visit to Việt Nam, made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

The following is the list of the agreements:

1. Agreement on the cooperation between the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for Popularisation and Education and the CPC Central Committee’s Publicity Department for the 2024-28 period.

2. Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Popularisation and Education and the CPC Central Committee’s Publicity Department on the translation and publication of classical works.

3. Plan on the implementation of the MoU on cooperation between the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs and the CPC Central Committee’s Political and Legal Affairs Commission for the 2023-2027 period.

4. Agreement on deepening cooperation in the new period between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Việt Nam and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

5. Agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons between the Government of Việt Nam and the Government of China.

6. Agreement on crime prevention and combat between the Government of Việt Nam and the Government of China.

7. MoU between the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and the Chinese Ministry of National Defence on joint patrol in the Gulf of Tonkin.

8. Plan on cooperation in promoting connectivity between the “Two Corridors, One Belt” framework and the “Belt and Road” initiative between the Government of Việt Nam and the Government of China.

9. Agreement between the Government of Việt Nam and the Government of China on jointly building a bridge over the Red River connecting Bát Xát border area in Việt Nam's Lào Cai Province and Ba Sa border area of China’s Yunnan Province.

10. Protocol between the Government of Việt Nam and the Government of China on simplification of migration procedures for staff, means of transport, construction equipment and building materials at Lào Cai-Hekou International Border Gate so as to construct the bridge over the Red River connecting Bát Xát border area in Việt Nam's Lào Cai Province and Ba Sa border area of China’s Yunnan province.

11. MoU between the Ministry of Planning and Investment of Việt Nam and the International Development Cooperation Agency of China on enhancing development cooperation and promoting the implementation of the Global Development Initiative.

12. Agreement on cooperation in search and rescue at sea between Government of Việt Nam and the Government of China.

13. Agreement on the establishment of a hotline receiving information on unexpected incidents arising from fisheries activities at sea.

14. MoU on promoting investment cooperation in green development between the Ministry of Planning and Investment of Việt Nam and the Ministry of Commerce of China.

15. Agreement on the organisation of friendly exchange between the Party Committee of Hải Phòng City under the CPV and the Party Committee of Yunnan Province under the CPC.

16. Action plan for the 2023-26 period on the implementation of the MoU between the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Việt Nam and the people's government of China’s Yunnan Province on enhancing economic and trade cooperation.

17. Action plan for the 2024-26 period between the Party Committees of Quảng Ninh, Lạng Sơn, Cao Bằng, Hà Giang provinces under the CPV and the Party Committee of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region under the CPC on enriching the content of the Việt Nam-China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

18. Action plan for the 2024-26 on the implementation of a MoU on economy and trade between the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Việt Nam and the administration of China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

19. MoU between the Ministry of Transport of Việt Nam and the National Development and Reform Commission of China on strengthening Việt Nam-China railway cooperation.

20. MoU between the Ministry of Transport of Việt Nam and the International Development Cooperation Agency of China on strengthening aid cooperation for railway development across the Việt Nam-China border.

21. MoU between Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications and Chinese Ministry of Commerce on cooperation and investment in digital economy

22. MoU on cooperation in telecommunications, information technology, communications and digital transformation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications and Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology

23. MoU on cooperation in digital communications between the Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications and China’s National Radio and Television Administration

24. MoU on exchange and cooperation in communications between the Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications and the State Council Information Office of China

25. MoU on enhancing cooperation in digital economy and digital data between the Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications and the National Data Bureau of China

26. Cooperation programme during 2024-25 between the Vietnamese Ministry of Justice and the Chinese Ministry of Justice

27. MoU between the Ministry of Planning and Investment of Việt Nam and the National Development and Reform Commission of China

28. MoU on enhancing cooperation in human resources development between the Ministry of Planning and Investment of Việt Nam and the International Development Cooperation Agency of China

29. Agreement on cooperation between the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs of Việt Nam and the State Ethnic Affairs Commission of China

30. MoU on the requirements regarding the building of foot-and-mouth disease-free zones using vaccines

31. Protocol on quarantine requirements for watermelon exported from Việt Nam to China

32. MoU between the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of Việt Nam and Ministry of Water Resources of China on the exchange of hydrological data during flood season

33. MoU on cooperation between the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of Việt Nam and the National Development and Reform Development of China on green development, climate change and environmental protection

34. MoU on cooperation in copyrights and related rights between the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Việt Nam and the National Copyright Administration of China

35. Cooperation agreement between Radio The Voice of Việt Nam and China Media Group (CMG)

36. MoU on cooperation between the Television of Việt Nam and CMG. — VNS