Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,569 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,575 in the last 365 days.

Spouses of Vietnamese, Chinese Party leaders visit Vietnamese Women's Museum

VIETNAM, December 12 - HÀ NỘI  Ngô Thi Mận, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng and Prof. Peng Liyuan, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping visited the Vietnamese Women's Museum in Hà Nội on December 12.

The two ladies toured the exhibition rooms and learned about documents and artifacts on display which honoured the beauty of Vietnamese women and reflected the development and changes in the role, status and life of women in society over time.

They later held an exchange with role models in education and young girls.  

Peng Liyuan, who is also World Health Organisation’s Goodwill Ambassador for Tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS and UNESCO Special Envoy for the Advancement of Girls' and Women's Education, showed her admiration to the examples of Vietnamese women and spoke highly of the role of education in changing the fate of many disadvantaged women and girls.

The two spouses also took the occasion to enjoy tea, a show of traditional Vietnamese long dresses and performances of Vietnamese musical instruments. — VNS

You just read:

Spouses of Vietnamese, Chinese Party leaders visit Vietnamese Women's Museum

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more