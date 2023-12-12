Kids Smartwatch Market is Booming and Anticipated to Hit $4,268.7 Million by 2030, 14.6% CAGR Forecasted for 2021-2030

Kids Smartwatch Market 2021-2030

North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $380.3 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,357.5 million by 2030

The android segment was the highest contributor to the market is estimated to reach $2,983.1 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Kids smartwatch Market by Product Type, Compatibility, Connectivity, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.” 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐤𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟏,𝟏𝟐𝟓.𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟒,𝟐𝟔𝟖.𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟒.𝟔% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.

Rise in health awareness among consumers, advanced features of smartwatches and technological advancements in the healthcare industry drive the growth of the global kids smartwatch market. However, low battery life and lack of data security & privacy restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, growth in e-commerce sales and the presence of fitness & health tracker present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

A smartwatch is a new kind of watch that functions similar to computer or smartphone. Alarms and notifications have become the most popular smart watch features. Health and wellness functions are another popular set of functions used by many smart watch users. Many smart watches can be used as activity trackers. The new generation of smart watches allows users to make and receive calls.

The growing disposable income also encourages the use of kids smartwatch. This, in turn, is expected to have a significant impact on the growth of the kids smartwatch market during the forecast period. Several technology companies are entering the kids smartwatch market to meet consumer demand.

According to the kids smartwatch market analysis, market segmentation is done on the basis of product type, compatibility, connectivity, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the kids smartwatch market is categorized into integrated and standalone. By compatibility, the market is divided into IOS, android, and others. On the basis of connectivity, the kids smartwatch market is segmented into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular networks, and NFC. According to distribution channel, the market is fragmented into supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online sales channel. Region wise, the kids smartwatch market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on product type, the standalone segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the integrated segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 15.1% from 2021 to 2030.

By connectivity, the cellular networks segment was highest revenue contributor in 2020. This is attributed to the increased use of cellular network connected devices. By distribution channel, the specialty stores held the largest market share because this type of stores provide different kind of kids smartwatch with a variety of specifications and features.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding around one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, LAMEA is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.

Key market strategies implemented by market players include product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and geographic expansion. Product innovation is being prioritized by prominent market players in order to provide consumers with more innovative products. The key players in the global kids smartwatch industry include Doki Technologies Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, LG Electronics Inc., Omate Inc., Precise Innovation LLC, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Tinitell AB, Vtech Holdings Ltd., and Xiaomi Global Community.

