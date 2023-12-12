Updated August 21, 2023

FDA is evaluating bulk drug substances that were nominated for inclusion on the 503B bulks list, proceeding case by case, under the standard provided by the statute.

FDA has evaluated the following bulk drug substances and determined that there is a clinical need for outsourcing facilities to compound drug products using these bulk drug substances under section 503B of the FD&C Act:

Bulk Drug Substances Included on the 503B Bulks List Federal Register Citation Date of Publication Diphenylcyclopropenone (for topical use only) 87 FR 4240 1/27/2022 Glycolic acid (for topical use in concentrations up to 70% only) 87 FR 4240 1/27/2022 Quinacrine HCl (for oral use only) 88 FR 20531 4/6/2023 Squaric acid dibutyl ester (for topical use only) 87 FR 4240 1/27/2022 Trichloroacetic acid (for topical use only) 87 FR 4240 1/27/2022

FDA has evaluated the following bulk drug substances and determined that there is not a clinical need for outsourcing facilities to compound drug products using these bulk drug substances under section 503B of the FD&C Act: