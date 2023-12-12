When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Bobo’s of Loveland, Colorado is issuing a voluntary recall of Bobo’s Peach Oat Bars because they may contain undeclared coconut. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts - coconut run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Peach Bars were distributed through retail stores nationwide and through online orders at www.eatbobos.com

The product can be identified by the lot code found on a stamp on the front of the bar: 3J27111, Best By 7/23/24. These wrapped bars can also be found in cartons with lot codes: 3J21111 or 3K01111 with best by dates of 7/17/2024 and 7/28/2024 respectively. The bars are 3oz and may be a single bar or in a box of 12. UPC Code: 829262000203

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing coconut was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of coconut on the ingredient deck.

No other Bobo’s product with this best buy date was impacted.

Consumers who have purchased the affected lot should return the product to where it was purchased to request an exchange or full refund if there is an allergy concern. Affected product should then be discarded in a secure place and not consumed.

For more information, please contact us at info@eatbobos.com or 303-938-1977 between Monday – Friday, 8am-4pm MDT.

TJ McIntyre

CEO

Bobo’s Oat Bars