Building plans for Cleantech Innovation Centre unveiled

CANADA, December 12 - Plans for the Cleantech Park in Georgetown, which include the Cleantech Innovation Centre (CIC), were made public today.

CIC will house the Cleantech Academy, a joint initiative between Holland College and UPEI. Students will work collaboratively with local industry to develop cutting-edge environmental solutions that can be brought to market.

Early design plans include net-zero ready elements. Demonstrating the province’s commitment to carbon sequestering, the building will use an exposed timber structural system. It will be as airtight as possible, reducing the amount of energy used by the building with passive solar windows, along with planted and reflective roof surfaces.

The building’s planned solar panels will not only generate energy but will also be a roof top classroom where various types of solar panels can be installed so students and researchers can study, test and collect solar energy data in real-world conditions. Digital dashboards will be located throughout the centre to show instant readings on the building’s energy use and energy savings.

The inaugural program, unveiled by the Cleantech Academy in partnership with Holland College, is the post-graduate certificate in Sustainable Business Leadership. This program is designed to empower students with the knowledge, essential skills, and practical experience required to spearhead organizations toward sustainable practices and implement innovative cleantech solutions.

Registration for the program is currently open. The inaugural class is scheduled to start in the fall of 2024 at the Culinary Institute of Canada building in Charlottetown, with plans to transition to the Cleantech Innovation Centre once it officially opens in Georgetown. There will be a virtual open house about the Sustainable Business Leadership program on January 11, 2024, at 4 p.m.

“This is a thoughtful design that will give students and industry a chance to learn how to operate, monitor and maintain a state-of-the-art net zero building. The Cleantech Innovation Centre, and the connections made here in Georgetown at the Cleantech Park, will help students develop the cleantech solutions that the world needs as we face climate change head-on.” - Hon. Steven Myers, Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action



"Holland College is pleased to partner with the Province of PEI and UPEI to offer training through the Cleantech Academy. This inaugural program, which will equip individuals from diverse backgrounds to tackle the leadership challenges of sustainable business development and growth using cleantech solutions, exemplifies Holland College’s ability to respond to the needs of industry and students with innovative and relevant programs.”

- Dr Alexander (Sandy) MacDonald, Holland College President

“Establishing an industry-led clean tech sector cluster on PEI is an excellent real-world learning opportunity for our students. Cleantech Academy graduates will be leaders and innovators, contributing to entrepreneurial growth and clean-tech solutions on our path to net zero. The University is excited to partner with Holland College, the Government, and industry members on this important initiative for our province.”

- Dr. Greg Keefe, Interim President and Vice-Chancellor, University of Prince Edward Island

What is the Cleantech Academy?

The Cleantech Academy is a joint initiative of Holland College and the University of Prince Edward Island that will offer a certificate program and master’s degree to help build the workforce for the expanding cleantech industry.

Where is the Cleantech Academy?

The Cleantech Academy will be in the Cleantech Innovation Centre (CIC) in Georgetown, PEI. It is a state-of-the-art, net zero building space slated to open in 2025. The CIC provides a collaborative environment for students, industry professionals, and government officials to come together and drive innovation forward. The CIC will pair Cleantech Academy with new businesses in the Park to provide students with hands-on experience and help cleantech firms expand.

What is the Sustainable Business Leadership program?

The Sustainable Business Leadership post-graduate certificate program offers a comprehensive curriculum and diverse delivery methods. It equips students to expand on conventional business success metrics by adopting a triple-bottom-line approach, enabling them to assess and enhance an organization's impact on planetary health, social well-being, and a just economy.

Students gain insights into various sectors, especially relevant to the Atlantic region, by covering foundational environmental science, emerging energy systems, business plan development, data analytics, and change leadership strategies. These sectors include agriculture, fisheries, aquaculture, transportation, buildings, industry, and waste, with a specific emphasis on clean technology.

