Virtru Announces Inaugural Vanguard Award Winners

Annual Awards Highlight Innovation and Leadership in Cybersecurity

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtru today announced the winners of its inaugural Virtru Vanguard Awards, which celebrate innovation and leadership in data protection, privacy and sovereignty.



The Virtru Vanguard Awards honor Virtru customers and partners who have demonstrated outstanding commitment and innovative thinking in their cybersecurity strategies. The awards span industries and categories, reflecting Virtru’s broad customer base — from federal government to healthcare and financial services.

“The winners of the Virtru Vanguard Awards represent some of the brightest and most creative minds in cybersecurity,” said Virtru CMO and SVP Matt Howard. “Cybersecurity leaders are up against immense challenges, including sophisticated cyber attacks and macroeconomic pressures — yet these awardees are relentless in their pursuit of powerful, data-centric security to protect the sensitive information that’s been entrusted to them. At Virtru, we believe in celebrating excellence when we see it, and we are thrilled to honor this group of innovative security leaders with the Virtru Vanguard Awards.”

2023 Virtru Vanguard Award Winners - Customers

The Virtru Vanguard Awards honor customers or organizations that have demonstrated exceptional encryption security practices. It celebrates those who have met cybersecurity challenges through innovative and strategic deployments across various departments, user groups, or locations, and have achieved compliance by adhering to rigorous and stringent regulatory standards. Virtru Vanguard Award winners are distinguished for setting industry benchmarks in data protection and excellence.

Virtru Vanguard Award - Education: Paul Drake, University of Notre Dame

Virtru Vanguard Award - Healthcare: Bill Dougherty, Omada Health

Virtru Vanguard Award - State and Local Government: State of Utah

Virtru Vanguard Award - Federal Government: Steven Jordan, Mission Partner Capabilities Office, SAF/CDMX

Virtru Advocate: Troy Lunt, Iron County, Utah



Awards have also been granted to winners in the Financial Services and IT/Communications categories.



2023 Virtru Vanguard Award Winners - Partners

Platinum Partner of the Year: SADA

Gold Partner of the Year: Daston

Premier Partner of the Year: Accelerated IT

Emerging Partner of the Year: UpCurve Cloud

Virtru Partner Sales MVP: Austin Reeder, SADA

Virtru Channel MVP: Dhwani Rao, SADA



