Trax Technologies Recognized as Top Software and Tech Provider

DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trax Technologies , the global leader in Transportation Spend Management (TSM) solutions, today announced the company’s recognition as a Top Software & Tech Award winner for 2023 in the Supply Chain Visibility category. The award is given by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain and Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain. The Top Software & Tech Award spotlights new-to-market software and technology solutions in the supply chain space.



“Trax’s Transportation Spend Management freight audit and payment cloud‐based technology solution is revolutionizing transportation management and sustainability, providing comprehensive solutions that drive end-to-end visibility, efficiency, cost savings, and environmental responsibility,” said Steve Beda, Executive Vice President of Customer Success, Trax.

As a freight audit and payment (FAP) provider, Trax is uniquely positioned to provide industry leaders with data-driven tools and expert advice on supply chain sustainability. Trax’s in-platform add-on solution, the Carbon Emissions Manager , provides industry leaders with data pertaining to emissions factors, travel distances, tank-to-wheel combustion of energy, wheel-to-wheel distribution of fuel, and insights into CO2 and other greenhouse gasses. Additionally, the platform allows real-time visibility into all contracted rates by mode, region, carrier, logistics service provider (LSP), and business unit.

“Trax is proud to be a SaaS plus service-based technology company that allows customers to focus on what’s important - including climate,” said Beda. “The Carbon Emissions Manager correctly calculates scope 3 emissions, including all third-party companies within a company’s supply chain to meet the European global standard, EN 16258. This type of data also empowers U.S. transportation leaders to begin including scope 3 data in SEC climate reporting, which will be required beginning 2025.”

The Top Software and Tech Provider award featured two main categories - Small Business <$50 million and Enterprise >$49 million and then five sub-categories within each main category: Procurement/ERP Software, WMS/TMS Software, Warehouse Automation; Robotics; and Supply Chain Visibility Solutions.

Visit https://foodl.me/39lje2 to view the complete list of 2023 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Top Software and Tech Award winners.

About Trax Technologies

Trax is the global leader in Transportation Spend Management solutions. Trax elevates traditional Freight Audit and Payment with a combination of industry-leading cloud-based technology solutions and expert services to help enterprises with the world's more complex supply chains better manage and control their global transportation costs and drive enterprise-wide efficiency and value. With a global footprint spanning North America, Latin America, Asia, and Europe, Trax delivers data-based visibility and insights, higher savings, and better control of transportation spend for shippers and 3PLs/4PLs of all sizes. For more information, visit www.traxtech.com .

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.com to learn more.