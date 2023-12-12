Silicon Line and Leopard Imaging Partner to Demonstrate Active Optical Cables for MIPI D-PHY-based Camera Interconnects at CES 2024

Demo will show how the D-PHY-based active optical cables provide a convenient way to transport high-resolution 4K video from cameras over long cable lengths and with low power for industrial, security, robotics, aviation and medical applications

MUNICH, Germany and FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Line GmbH, the leading enabler of ultra-low-power technologies for the next generation of high-speed video and imaging interconnect, and Leopard Imaging, Inc., a global leader in intelligent camera design and manufacturing, today announced their partnership to demonstrate MIPI D-PHY-based active optical cable (AOC) products for transmitting high-resolution camera MIPI signals over long distances. The AOCs use Silicon Line’s SL8501x serializer/de-serializer (SerDes) integrated circuit (IC) and provide high-speed optical transmission of 4K MIPI video from Leopard Imaging’s cameras for industrial, security, robotics, aviation and medical products.



The AOCs optically transport serialized MIPI D-PHY video from high-resolution 4K cameras across cable lengths of up to 30 meters (m) or more. All active components are integrated into the AOC, which provides a very convenient and simple implementation at the system level.

Jerome Py, CEO of Silicon Line, said, “Existing copper wire–based cables used for transmitting camera video are thick, bulky and limited in length. They also have difficulty supporting higher resolutions like 4K and consume a lot of power. AOCs using our unique and patented ultra-low-power MIPI optical serialization technology solve these problems and can easily be customized for different applications. They are compatible with MIPI sensors from all leading sensor manufacturers. We are pleased to bring this solution to the market together with Leopard Imaging, a leading global provider of camera solutions for many markets.”

Bill Pu, president and co-founder of Leopard Imaging, said, “By using Silicon Line’s fiber-optic technology, Leopard Imaging is able to create industry-leading camera solutions with high bandwidth and long transmission. And because the cable is optical, it can be used in very noisy electrical environments where EMI is an issue. This new, unique solution can benefit machine vision, agriculture technology, autonomous machinery, and robotic vision applications. We are excited to collaborate with Silicon Line to create this groundbreaking camera solution.”

A demonstration of the AOC solution transporting video from a Leopard Imaging 4K camera will be shown at CES 2024, taking place January 9-12 in Las Vegas (LVCC, North Hall, Booth No. 9529). To schedule a meeting, contact marketing@leopardimaging.com.

About Silicon Line GmbH

Silicon Line GmbH is the global leader in ultra-low-power optical link technology enabling the next generation of high-speed video and imaging interconnects. The company develops integrated circuits using standard CMOS technology. Founded in 2005, Silicon Line is based in Munich, Germany, with offices in Korea, Japan, Taiwan, China and the United States. For more information, visit www.silicon-line.com.

About Leopard Imaging Inc.

Leopard Imaging is a global leader providing high-definition embedded cameras and AI-based imaging solutions—focusing on core technologies that improve image processing in automotive vehicles, aerospace vehicles, drones, IoT and robotics. An NVIDIA Elite Partner and a member of the AWS Partner Network, Leopard Imaging works closely with the most established sensor companies in producing advanced camera solutions for global customers. With original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) services, Leopard Imaging provides camera solutions for the most established organizations. Company Mission: Intelligent Vision for a Better World. Company Vision: To Be the World Leader in Intelligent Vision.