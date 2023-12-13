VertexOne Achieves Great Place To Work Certification™ Award 3rd Year in a Row

VertexOne Employees at Volunteer Event in Dallas Fort Worth VertexOne Employees at HUB Gathering Event

Employees once again rate the company among the top workplaces

Our employees are the heart of who we are. When we say, ‘experience is everything,’ we’re not just talking about what we provide our clients, but also the fulfillment our employees experience as well.” — Elizabeth Reed, VertexOne Chief Human Resources Officer

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VertexOne, a leading provider of cloud software designed to revolutionize the customer experience within the energy and utility industry, is pleased to announce it has once again ranked among the top places to work by Great Place To Work®. Unlike the previous two years, this year VertexOne has been deemed Certified™ by Great Place To Work® not only in the United States, but in Canada and India as well.

A global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and effective leadership, Great Place to Work® provides independent company assessments based entirely on employees’ anonymous feedback about their workplace experience. The prestigious Certified™ award is given only to companies who meet the highest organizational cultural and employee satisfaction standards.

This year, with more VertexOne employees completing the program’s Trust Index Survey than ever before, 82%* of all respondents’ report that they think VertexOne truly is, a Great Place to Work. 8

“I genuinely believe people at VertexOne care about each other and the outcome of the company’s success. We all feel like we’re part of it.” – Employee Research Feedback

“It’s no accident that employees love working here,” VertexOne Chief Human Resources Officer Elizabeth Reed said. “We make a point of cultivating a culture of inclusivity and camaraderie that amplifies the strengths and ingenuity of each and every employee and gives them ample room to grow with an open door to leadership all along the way.”

“I feel like the leadership team really does care about their employees. I do not feel like just a number, I feel like I am valued.” – Employee Research Feedback

“Our employees are the heart of who we are,” Reed continued. “So, when we say, ‘experience is everything,’ we’re not just talking about what we provide our clients, but also about the fulfillment our employees experience as well. Our people make VertexOne possible, and it’s my absolute honor to serve them.”

“The flexibility is amazing. Even though it is a remote company, I feel very engaged with both my team and others in the company. I also like the open-door policy with the executive team.” – Employee Research Feedback

In a testament to the company’s commitment to empathy and inclusion, 94% of team members say the company's policies and procedures encourage diversity, equity and inclusion.

More highlights from VertexOne’s Great Place to Work® profile include:

• 95% of employees say you’re made to feel welcome when you join the company.

• 97%, say they’re treated fairly regardless of their sexual orientation.

• 95% say they’re treated fairly regardless of their race.

• 90% say they’re able to take time off from work whenever they think it’s necessary.

• 99% agree it’s a safe place to work.

“Better culture means better business,” VertexOne CEO Andrew Jornod said in response to the company’s latest Certified™ award. “We’ll never stop striving to be better, and to do better. At VertexOne, we believe a strong, supportive employee-centric culture is essential to the innovation, excellence, and superior solutions we deliver for our customers."

“It's a corporate company [that] left the corporate cultures behind…I only can say that the company got lucky in hiring the people they hired to create a fun, hard-working, and respectful culture.” – Employee Research Feedback

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.



* Percentage derived from total U.S., Canada, and India VertexOne employee responses as submitted in the 2023 Great Place to Work® Trust Index© Survey conducted May 11, 2023 – June 6, 2023. Individual country averages are as follows: Canada, 81%. India, 92%. USA, 77%.



About VertexOne

VertexOne is the leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions, powering the next generation of customer experience for utilities, energy retailers and energy transition providers. With more than 30 years of experience and 400 customers in the cloud, we capitalize on our deep expertise to provide a wide range of innovative solutions for digital transformation, revenue optimization and data-driven efficiency operations surrounding the customer. From customer information systems (CIS) and mobile workforce management (MWM) to electronic data interchange (EDI) and self-service customer engagement portals, we empower our clients to deliver a compelling customer experience, reduce costs to serve, increase operational efficiency and improve customer satisfaction. For more information on how VertexOne allows you to enhance the digital customer experience, improve revenue management and leverage data analytics, visit https://www.vertexone.net.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.