FDA encourages the early adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies (AMTs) that have the potential to benefit patients by improving manufacturing and supply dependability and optimizing development time of drug and biological products. These technologies can be integral to ensuring quality and supporting a robust supply of drugs that are life-supporting, life-sustaining, of critical importance to providing healthcare, or in shortage. AMTs can directly improve product quality through higher capability manufacturing designs and enhanced controls (e.g., leading to fewer human errors). This draft guidance provides recommendations to persons and organizations interested in participating in FDA’s Advanced Manufacturing Technologies Designation Program, which is intended to facilitate the development of drugs, including biological products, manufactured using an AMT that has been designated as such under the program.
