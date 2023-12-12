LeaseCrunch Offers “ASC 842 Lease Management: Navigating Beyond Compliance” Webinar

Webinar to offer strategic insights and practical guidance for effective lease portfolio management under ASC 842

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeaseCrunch LLC , a leading accounting software company, is excited to announce its upcoming webinar “ASC 842 Lease Management: Navigating Beyond Compliance.” The webinar will take place on December 19 at 1:00 p.m. CST and will provide participants with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the ongoing complexities of lease management successfully.

The implementation of ASC 842 by the Financial Accounting Standards Board brought about significant changes to lease accounting, impacting businesses across various industries. LeaseCrunch recognizes the challenges organizations face in adapting to these changes and is committed to providing valuable insights and guidance through this webinar including:

Understanding how to handle remeasurements and modifications under ASC 842 for effective lease portfolio management.

FAQ clarity for streamlined compliance and operational implementation.

Optimized decision-making for informed approaches or at least considerations pre and post-ASC 842 for optimizing agreements and compliance.



"We understand the significance of ASC 842 and its impact on organizations across various sectors. This webinar aims to clarify any confusing points around how to handle changes to leases under ASC 842 and provide practical solutions to ensure compliance," states Jess Vento, senior director of accounting at LeaseCrunch.

You can secure your spot for this webinar at https://www.leasecrunch.com/asc842-lease-management

About LeaseCrunch

LeaseCrunch offers easy-to-use, automated lease accounting software that significantly reduces the time needed to transition, account for and maintain leases in compliance with new lease accounting standards: ASC 842, GASB 87, GASB 96 and IFRS 16. More than 125 of the top 400 CPA firms in the United States use the LeaseCrunch platform to manage their clients’ lease accounting needs.

