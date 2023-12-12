Powerfully Simple Studio Software: Introducing Walla, The Complete Boutique Fitness Studio Management Platform

San Diego, California – Walla is proud to announce the launch and expansion of its modern and innovative fitness studio software, designed by fitness industry and tech experts and built to transform daily studio operations.

Intended for yoga studios, barre studios, Lagree studios, and Pilates studios, Walla offers gym owners a selection of effective features to eliminate the tech headache and take the work out of scheduling, pricing, and building classes so fitness studio owners can get out from behind the computer and back to being present in the studio.

“14 years or 14 months of client and studio data, making the switch to Walla is seamless,” said Laura Munkholm, President and Co-founder of Walla. “Our team of in-house data migration and onboarding experts can handle any and all studio details, helping you see your fitness business more clearly.”

With automatic data transfer and personalized support and communication, Walla efficiently streamlines everyday touchpoints by offering gym owners a simplified, intuitive design that allows them to access features, such as industry-first personality typology insights based on fitness studio member behavior and motivators, hyper-segmented communication, and fully-integrated marketing suite that target the right client with the right message at the right time.

Tailored to benefit a range of fitness studios, Walla offers different disciplines-specific advantages, including:

Intuitive Yoga Studio Software

Walla’s yoga studio software has been created to elevate a yoga brand and studio experience by offering an array of industry-first, time-saving features designed to nurture clients, increase conversions, and boost revenue and retention. The studio management platform also provides yoga studios:

Instant client Insights: Simplified software touchpoints and instant client insights allow studio staff to be informed so they can remain present and engaged with every student.

Mobile-Friendly Design and Features: Walla’s interface, widgets, and mobile app make it easy to manage and market a yoga studio, giving students the best-branded interactions.

Effortless Enrollment: Walla offers a straightforward way to build and sell enrollments, so a studio schedule is always set up to maximize profitability.

Powerful Management Software for Pilates Studios

With an easy-to-use modern platform that saves Pilates studio owners and their staff time, Walla’s Pilates studio software can increase studio loyalty, sell more memberships, and ensure clients receive the best experience. Some of Walla’s key Pilates features include:

Self-Check-in: Experience less stress at the front desk with self-check-in, digital waiver alerts, and member details directly on the class roster.

Informed Decision Making: With clear, accurate, and easy-to-understand reporting, Walla empowers Pilates studio owners to positively impact their bottom line with access to crucial studio data, dashboards, and in-page statistics.

Automated Waitlist Features: Walla’s intuitive waitlist functionality helps to eliminate client and class capacity concerns with emails and text messages created to keep clients informed if they get in.

Studio Management Software Built for Barre

Walla’s intuitive, modern barre studio software can help barre studio owners strengthen their community and stay connected with their clients while saving time and boosting their success. The studio management platform delivers several key advantages for barre studio owners, such as:

Create Studio Plans that Sell: Analyze plan performance and enhance barre studio offerings by effortlessly creating class packs, memberships, and offers that attract and retain more students.

Manage a Barre Studio on The Go: Walla’s mobile-friendly interface makes it seamless for owners and their staff to stay in touch and on top of daily business operations wherever they are.

Automated No-show and Late Cancellation Fees: Don’t miss a client’s penalty payment again with Walla’s streamlined and flexible fee collection based on a studio’s specific preferences.

About Walla

Designed by fitness industry and tech experts, Walla is a modern studio management platform built to boost profitability, save time, increase retention, and engage more clients with the industry’s best experience.

More Information

To learn more about Walla and the launch of its modern fitness studio management platform, please visit the website at https://www.hellowalla.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/powerfully-simple-studio-software-introducing-walla-the-complete-boutique-fitness-studio-management-platform/

About Walla

Discover a modern studio management platform built to boost profitability, save time, increase retention, and engage more clients with the industry’s best experience.

Contact Walla



San Diego

CA

United States

Website: https://www.hellowalla.com/