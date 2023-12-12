DR. CHRIS SAKOWSKI ANNOUNCES NEW WEBSITE

12/12/23, Dallas, Texas— Dr. Chris Sakowski, a leading orthopedic foot and ankle specialist, has announced the launch of his new website in Dallas and the surrounding area to better expand his reach and serve more customers. Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Chris Sakowski, of Texas Orthopaedic Associates, says, “We’re very excited to launch this new site as it provides our patients with a more robust digital experience. Our practice is always seeking new ways to provide helpful healthcare information to the Dallas community, and our practice’s new website provides more opportunities to enrich the lives of others.”

“A Strong Emphasis on Patient Relationships”

Dr. Sakowski says, “Our practice places a strong emphasis on patient relationships, and we wanted our website to fully reflect our values.” He continues, “In addition to providing detailed information about our orthopedic services in Dallas, the new site contains a blog where we write about topics that are important to overall health and wellbeing.”

The new website for Dr. Sakowski also features detailed biographies of the professionals who serve at the practice, including Emma Jones, who holds a Master’s of Clinical Medical Science, and Cailin Eby, who is currently pursuing her goal of becoming a physician’s assistant.

“Our Technology Makes the Difference”

Also included on the new site is information about Dr. Sakowski’s facility and technology. Dr. Sakowski says, “Our team has heavily invested in medical technology to make our patients’ lives better. We believe that access to a state-of-the-art medical facility is one of the keys to providing the best orthopedic care in the Dallas region. Our technology makes the difference.” To demonstrate this, the new website features information about the diagnostic equipment in use.

A New Direction, Vision

Dr. Sakowski’s new website includes various sections highlighting service options available through the practice, including care for Achilles tendonitis and plantar fasciitis. The decision to include these sections was based on trends in the orthopedic care industry as well as a desire on the part of Dr. Sakowski to educate patients.

He says, “Our previous online branding efforts provided patients with a lot of information, but our new approach streamlines the process of patient education.” He continues, “We believe this new direction in branding our practice and services offers a better digital experience and brings our vision to life. In a sense, our site has become a centralized hub for information pertaining to orthopedic care in the Dallas region.”

Contact Information, Location and Appointments

You can experience Dr. Sakowski’s new website by visiting https://dallasfootanklesurgeon.com/. The practice’s office phone number is (214) 265-3200, and you can visit Dr. Sakowski in person at 7115 Greenville Ave #310, Dallas, TX 75231.

