Mobile Sports Wagering to Launch in January

Jason Maulucci, Press Secretary 
Office of the Governor 
Jason.Maulucci@vermont.gov 

State contracts with three operators for online sports wagering

Berlin, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott and Department of Liquor and Lottery Commissioner Wendy Knight announced today that online sports wagering will launch in Vermont on January 11, 2024. Through a competitive bid process, the Department of Liquor and Lottery selected DraftKings, FanDuel, and Fanatics Sportsbook to operate mobile sports wagering platforms in Vermont.

“I first proposed Vermont legalize sports wagering several years ago, and it’s good to see it come to fruition,” said Governor Scott.  “Vermonters and visitors alike will soon be able to access a regulated sports wagering marketplace, which will come with important consumer protections and generate revenue for the State.”

In June, Governor Scott signed a bill legalizing online sports wagering and authorizing the Department of Liquor and Lottery to contract with operators to conduct a sportsbook in through a mobile platform in Vermont. The bill also provides additional resources to enhance the State’s responsible gaming services. The State will receive a percentage of each operator’s Adjusted Gross Sports Wagering Revenue, in addition to an operator fee. The new online sportsbook operation is expected to bring in up to seven million dollars in new revenue to the State during the first full year of operations.

“We are excited to offer sports enthusiasts the ability to engage in sports wagering in Vermont with three of the industry’s top companies,” said Commissioner Knight.

With contracts fully executed, a pre-registration period opens today allowing the operators to market their brand and pre-register players before the January launch date

