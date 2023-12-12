Chinese Party, State leader begins state visit to Việt Nam

VIETNAM, December 12 - HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and his spouse arrived in Hà Nội on Tuesday, starting their two-day state visit to Việt Nam.

The visit is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng and his spouse, and President of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam Võ Văn Thưởng and his spouse.

Politburo member, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính welcomed Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping and the Chinese high-level delegation at Nội Bài International Airport.

It is the third visit to Việt Nam by Xi Jinping as the Chinese General Secretary and President. It is a reciprocal visit following Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng's visit to China last year.

The visit holds important significance to the relations between the two Parties and states, affirming the two countries' attaching of importance and top priority to the consolidation of the Việt Nam-China relations to develop firmly, stably, and sustainably, for the benefit of both countries. It takes place in the context that the Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership is developing positively in all fields. — VNS