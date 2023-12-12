Tocopherol Market Projected to Reach US$ 32.66 Billion by year 2033 with CAGR of 7.4% | FMI
Germany's tocopherol market grows, driven by cosmetic demand and vitamin E needs. The nation's advanced pharma industry explores tocopherol's potential.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tocopherol market is likely to hold a valuation of US$ 32.66 billion by 2033. As of 2023, the market value is US$ 15.99 billion. As the demand for organic vitamin E supplements foresees growth, the tocopherol market, too, is expected to grow by 7.4% from 2023 to 2033.
The demand for tocopherol in a broad spectrum of industries, such as food and beverages, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical sectors, has experienced a substantial surge, thanks to the growing demand for plant-based dietary supplements in the general population. Tocopherol reduces the risk of many chronic diseases, such as diabetes, stroke, and CVD (cardiovascular diseases). Athletes and fitness enthusiasts also use it as an alternative to animal-based supplements.
Tocopherol is a natural antioxidant to rejuvenate cells, effectively stopping hair and skin aging. The significance of tocopherol in the skincare and cosmetics industry has been proliferating as more people become increasingly aware of their looks. The tocopherol market fetches significant revenue from the global cosmetics industry due to the growing inclination of consumers toward clean and untreated vegan products.
Tocopherol can be extracted from soybean oil, fresh fish, linseed, sunflower, etc. However, there is an excellent demand for soybean-derived tocopherol as it is readily available, affordable, and relatively easy to process. When it comes to type, alpha-tocopherol is the most popular variant of plant-based vitamin E supplements due to its high biological activity, stability, and longer shelf life. Both these forms of tocopherol find their application in a wide range of edibles like protein powders, energy drinks, ready-to-serve juices, etc.
“There is still much room for innovation in the tocopherol market. Key market players must spend extensive research and development hours making tocopherol products more accessible, affordable, and versatile. There are still a lot of concerns regarding the ill effects of overconsumption of tocopherol. Brands also have to develop key marketing strategies to clear these doubts hampering the overall market growth”, opines an FMI analyst.
Key Takeaways from the Tocopherol Report:
The tocopherol market is expected to grow at a modest rate of 7.4% from 2023 to 2033.
Alpha-tocopherol products dominate the global market with an overall revenue share of 41.2%.
China is the leading market for tocopherol, with a growth rate of 6.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.
China is followed by Australia (6.4%), Germany (6.2%), Japan (5.7%), and the US (5.4%) in terms of tocopherol consumption.
China is the highest exporter of tocopherol and tocopherol-associated products.
“The Tocopherol Market demonstrates promising growth trends, propelled by its diverse applications in animal fodder, food, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. Despite challenges related to misconceptions, the market's trajectory remains optimistic,” - Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights
Competitive Landscape of the Tocopherol Market:
The tocopherol market experienced fluctuations linked to the pharmaceutical industry's growth, witnessing a surge during the pandemic. While international players dominate, new entrants face challenges due to high costs and limited reach, primarily operating in local markets.
Key Companies:
Archer Daniels Midland
Cargill Inc.
DuPont Danisco
Royal DSM
Merck KGaA
BASF SE
DSM N.V.
Davos Life Science Pte Ltd.
Vitae Caps SA
Advanced Organic Materials SA
BTSA
Zhejiang Worldbestve Biotechnology Co. Ltd
Zhejiang Xinhecheng Co. Ltd
Tocopherols Market by Category:
By Source:
Soybean Oil
Rapeseed Oil
Sunflower Oil
Corn Oil
Other
By Application:
Food and Beverages
Feed
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Dietary Supplements
By Type:
Alpha Tocopherols
Delta Tocopherols
Mixed Tocopherols
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Recent Developments in the Tocopherol Market:
Recently, Nutralliance, a California-based nutraceutical company, announced a partnership with BASF SE to distribute BASF's tocopherols in North America. This will also help Nutralliance expand its market size in North American regions.
In May 2023, Vitae Caps launched a new line of mixed tocopherol softgels. These softgels are made with natural tocopherols from sunflower oil and are available in various potencies.
In March 2023, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) announced a new investment in its tocopherol production facility in Decatur, Illinois. This investment will increase ADM's tocopherol production capacity by 25%.
Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.
Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:
Natural Source Vitamin E Market: Share leads to a moderate CAGR of 8% in the global market during the forecast period. Speaking of which, the global market retains a forecasted revenue of US$ 0.81 Billion in 2022 and is expected to cross US$ 1.75 Billion by 2032.
