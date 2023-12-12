Oryzenin Market Flourishes: Poised to Attain US$ 257.32 Billion by 2033, Driven by a Resilient CAGR of 8.2% | FMI
The United States dominates Oryzenin Market, growing interest in ready-to-eat foods and meat alternatives fuels demand and boosts investments.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The oryzenin market is expected to reach US$ 116.48 billion in 2023 and US$ 257.32 billion in 2033. Between 2023 and 2033, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.2%. Due to its anti-allergenic and gluten-free status, oryzenin is a great protein for people with allergies or dietary restrictions. A variety of factors have caused oryzenin, a rice protein, to gain prominence in various markets.
Rice protein has also attracted attention due to a growing awareness of sustainable agriculture and the negative effects of conventional livestock farming on the environment. Planting rice generally reduces carbon emissions, which aligns with the eco-conscious consumer and business choices.
Food manufacturers have benefited from oryzenin's versatility, particularly in the development of meat alternatives and dairy alternatives. In order to create a wide range of plant-based products, the formulation can be easily altered to adapt to a wide range of needs. Additionally, oryzenin is becoming a popular protein source in the sports and fitness industry. Plant-based proteins are poised for sustained growth as oryzenin continues to gain traction in various sectors.
The immune-boosting properties of oryzenin have been cited as one of its potential benefits. Consuming enough protein, including oryzenin, may help support the immune system. Protein plays a crucial role in supporting immunity. Yeast proteins, such as oryzenin, are hypoallergenic and gluten-free, so it is gaining traction as a plant-based protein source. In addition to dairy alternatives, meat alternatives, and baked goods, oryzenin is used in a wide range of other food and beverage products. As these products become increasingly popular, their demand for oryzenin increases as well.
Sustainability is a major concern for consumers, so oryzenin sourcing and production methods will likely become more sustainable in the future. Peas and soy as well as oryzenin's price competitiveness may affect its market acceptance. Its potential uses in skincare products and nutraceuticals have also been recognized by the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries. Consumers are becoming more interested in products containing oryzenin due to ongoing research and development efforts to enhance their taste and texture. In the coming years, oryzenin's market is expected to grow as these factors become more pronounced.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study:
FMI estimates that the isolates segment accounted for 30.2% of the market in 2022.
A market share of 35.6% is expected for the bakery and confectionary segment during the forecast period.
A 7.7% share of the market was held by the United Kingdom in 2022.
The United States market for oryzenin was responsible for a 28.6% share in 2022.
The oryzenin market in India accounted for a 9.5% CAGR in 2022.
“Natural protein sources and product innovation will drive demand for oryzenin. Plant-based diets and health and wellness awareness are expected to grow the market over the next few years," -says Nandini Roy Choudhury ( client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)
Leading Key Players:
AIDP, Inc.
BENEO GmbH
Kerry Group PLC
Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd
Axiom Foods, Inc.
Golden Grain Group Limited
Ribus, Inc.
Ricebran Technologies, Inc.
The Green Labs LLC
Bioway (Xi’An) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd
Market Developments:
Axiom Foods offers Oryzatein – patented, allergen-friendly protein developed from rice grains, with 80% and 90% protein contents. Soy protein and whey protein can both be substituted for it. A complementary amino acid to obtaining complete proteins is being floated these days, called Vegotein Pea Protein.
Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Chemicals Co. Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of organic food/sports supplements, as well as an organic ingredient manufacturer and trader is one of the leading suppliers of oryzenin.
Segmentation Analysis of the Oryzenin Market
By Product Type:
Isolates
Concentrates
Other Type
By Application:
Sports & Energy Nutrition
Beverages
Bakery & Confectionery
Meat Analogs & Extenders
Dairy Alternatives
By Function:
Emulsifying
Texturizing
Gelling
Others
By Form:
Dry
Liquid
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
South Asia and the Pacific
East Asia
Middle East and Africa
