CRISIS IN GAZA. Help families in need today.

Where there is conflict, there is hunger. More than 85% of people experiencing hunger crises worldwide live in conflict-affected countries, many of which are caused by disputes over food, water, or the resources needed to produce them. Conflict disrupts harvests, hampers the delivery of humanitarian aid, and forces families to flee their homes.

Our teams provide lifesaving assistance wherever needed – including in conflict zones. We are working in Gaza, Sudan, Lebanon, Ukraine, Yemen, Syria, and beyond to help people survive their circumstances. Please join us by making a donation today.

