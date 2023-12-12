A Note on the Emergency Waiver

At the December 7 meeting, the State Board of Education directed staff to develop draft proposed rules for further consideration that would extend the emergency waiver of the pathway requirement to students graduating in 2024. To date, no policy decision has been made.

The Board will soon announce a special meeting for January to consider approving proposed rules around the emergency waiver (sign up for meeting announcements). If they decide to approve the proposed rules, this would open a public comment period that would extend through adoption of the final rules, which would happen at the April Board meeting. This is late into the school year as our timeline is dictated by the public rulemaking process.

Given the uncertainty at this stage, educators should not count on this waiver. The Board encourages educators to continue their good faith efforts to support students with completing a graduation pathway option. Good faith efforts are required even if the waiver is extended (with the waiver being a last resort after exhausting good faith efforts).

Resources: