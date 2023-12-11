Nebraska World Language Educators Win State and National Awards

News Release

December 11, 2023

Nebraska World Language educators were recognized on state and national levels this November.

Tammy Lamprecht, the Japanese teacher at Lincoln Southwest High School (LSW), was named the 2024 Nebraska International Teacher of the Year. Recognized for her unwavering commitment, Tammy actively collaborates to keep the Japanese program thriving in a district of more than 40,000 students. Her efforts extend beyond the classroom, including leading student trips to Japan, facilitating operations with LSW’s sister school in Japan, and organizing a Japanese club. As the sole Japanese teacher in the district, Mrs. Lamprecht’s outstanding dedication and impact on students make her a most-deserving recipient for the award.

Alicia Shoemaker, Spanish teacher at Elkhorn North Ridge Middle School, was named the 2024 ACTFL (American Council on Teaching Foreign Languages) Teacher of the Year at the 2023 Annual ACTFL Expro on November 17th in Chicago.

Alicia is the first Nebraska teacher to win the ACTFL National Teacher of the Year. She was named the 2022 Nebraska International Language Teacher of the Year and the 2023 Central States Languages for All Teacher of the Year, which made her one of five finalists for the 2024 ACTFL Teacher of the Year award.

Alicia has lived and taught in South American and European countries. She has also traveled extensively and taken students to many international locations. She engages students with in-person and virtual guests aligned to linguistic proficiency goals and ICC curricula.

Dr. Aleidine (Ali) Moeller, recently retired UNL Professor, was named the recipient of the Wilga Rivers Award for Leadership in World Language Education (Post-Secondary). Dr. Moeller has made substantial contributions during her 52-year career in language education, holding key leadership positions in state and national organizations, including ACTFL, the American Association of Teachers of German, and the National Federation of Modern Language Association. She has served multiple terms as President of Nebraska World Language associations and played a crucial role in the development of the Nebraska Department of Education Standards. As a Professor in the Department of Teaching, Learning, and Teacher Education at UNL, she built a vibrant undergraduate and graduate program for language teacher education, developing the next generation of strong leaders in the field. Her leadership extends to roles as AP College Board Advisor in German Language and Literature, teacher trainer for the Goethe Institute, and the founding director of the online GOLDEN MA program. Dr. Moeller’s scholarship, teaching, and service have transformed language teaching and learning in Nebraska and beyond.