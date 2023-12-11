House Bill 1882 Printer's Number 2363
PENNSYLVANIA, December 11 - An Act amending Title 63 (Professions and Occupations (State Licensed)) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in powers and duties, further providing for civil penalties.
