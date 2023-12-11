Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their Blackstone stock.

On December 6, 2023, Muddy Waters, known for its short-selling and market research, released a report titled "Here Comes the Cliff!" targeting Blackstone. The report claimed that Blackstone's loan book had seriously deteriorated, a situation obscured by the use of interest rate swaps and manipulated risk ratings or loss provisions. The report highlighted several critical concerns expected to surface in the upcoming year:

Blackstone would significantly reduce its dividend.

A substantial number of Blackstone's borrowers would likely be unable to refinance or repay their loans.

Blackstone could face a liquidity crisis.

The losses on Blackstone's net book value could range between $2.5 billion and $4.5 billion, potentially erasing its market capitalization.

Following the release of this report, Blackstone's stock experienced a significant drop, decreasing by $1.81 per share, or 8.05%, and closing at $20.68 per share on the same day.

