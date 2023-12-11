Harbor Custom Development, Inc., Announces Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection Filing

TACOMA, Wash, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCDI, HCDIP, HCDIW, HCDIZ) (collectively with certain of its wholly owned subsidiaries described below, “HCDI” or “the Company”), a real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, and certain of its wholly owned subsidiaries today announced that the Company has voluntarily filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the Western District of Washington at Tacoma (collectively, the “Chapter 11 cases”) to pursue an orderly wind down or restructuring of its business. The Company has filed a number of customary first day motions with the Bankruptcy Court that will allow it to continue operating in the ordinary course of business while it prepares a Plan of Reorganization to ensure that it can maximize value for the benefit of its creditors. HCDI will continue to market and sell finished lots and homes and to operate multi-family projects as they work towards stabilization.

Jeff Habersetzer, Interim CEO of HCDI, stated, “The Chapter 11 cases will provide the Company with time and breathing-room needed to market and sell its real estate assets and right-size operations for the benefit of the Company’s creditors and stakeholders.”

Additional Information

Resources for HCDI’s creditors and equity interest holders can be found by visiting the website at https://cases.creditorinfo.com/hcdi , including court filings and other documents related to the Chapter 11 process. Aditi Paranjype at Cairncross & Hempelmann, P.S. is serving as lead bankruptcy legal counsel to the Company.

About Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home and apartment building, marketing, and sales of various residential projects in Western Washington's Puget Sound region; Sacramento, California; Austin, Texas; and Punta Gorda, Florida.

Forward-Looking Statements

Investor Relations

IR@harborcustomdev.com

866-744-0974