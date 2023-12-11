Submit Release
Finning announces retirement of Jacynthe Côté from its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning” or the “Company”) today announced that Jacynthe Côté has decided to retire from the Company’s Board of Directors on January 1, 2024. As previously announced by the Company on November 6, 2023, the Board has appointed John Rhind as an independent director to the Board of Directors, also effective January 1, 2024.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Jacynthe for her significant contributions to the Board over her nine-year tenure, including serving as chair of the Safety, Environment and Social Responsibility Committee and the Human Resources Committee. Finning has benefited greatly from her thoughtful perspectives and insights in shaping our talent and sustainability strategies. We wish her the best in her role as Chair of the Board of Royal Bank of Canada," said Harold Kvisle, chair of Finning's Board of Directors.

About Finning
Finning International is the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer delivering unrivalled service to customers for 90 years. Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, we provide Caterpillar equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Contact Information:
Ilona Rojkova
Director, Investor Relations
Phone: 604-837-8241
Email: FinningIR@finning.com
https://www.finning.com

 


