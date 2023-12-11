Red Cat Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of $9.2 Million Public Offering

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 18,400,000 shares of its common stock, including 2,400,000 shares sold upon full exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional shares, at a public offering price of $0.50 per share for gross proceeds of $9,200,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.



The Company intends to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, working capital, and capital expenditures.

ThinkEquity acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The final prospectus supplement relating to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 41st Floor, New York, New York 10004.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government and commercial operations. Red Cat’s solutions are designed to “Dominate the Night™” and include the Teal 2, a small unmanned system offering the highest-resolution thermal imaging in its class. Learn more at www.redcatholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “plan” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include statements related to the intended use of proceeds. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, risks related to prevailing market conditions, the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States, and Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s ability to satisfy customary closing conditions associated with the offering. Forward-looking statements reflect its analysis only on their stated date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as may be required by law.

