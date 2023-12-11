Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,561 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,758 in the last 365 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports November 2023 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of November 30, 2023 totaled $143.1 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $69.4 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $73.7 billion. In November, certain Artisan Funds made their annual income and capital gains distributions. November month-end AUM includes the impact of approximately $350 million of Artisan Funds distributions not reinvested.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2    
     
As of November 30, 2023 - ($ Millions)    
Growth Team    
Global Opportunities $ 20,073          
Global Discovery         1,371          
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth         11,900          
U.S. Small-Cap Growth         2,968          
Global Equity Team    
Global Equity         354          
Non-U.S. Growth         12,814          
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth         6,631          
China Post-Venture         161          
U.S. Value Team    
Value Equity         4,007          
U.S. Mid-Cap Value         2,694          
Value Income         12          
International Value Team    
International Value         38,972          
International Explorer         211          
Global Value Team    
Global Value         24,085          
Select Equity         317          
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team    
Sustainable Emerging Markets         882          
Credit Team    
High Income         8,808          
Credit Opportunities         207          
Floating Rate         57          
Developing World Team    
Developing World         3,355          
Antero Peak Group    
Antero Peak         1,947          
Antero Peak Hedge         431          
EMsights Capital Group    
Global Unconstrained         305          
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities         86          
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities         435          
     
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $ 143,083          
1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.  
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $75 million.   

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


You just read:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports November 2023 Assets Under Management

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more