Horizon Aircraft Appoints Brian Merker as Chief Financial Officer Ahead of Anticipated Business Combination

Expands and Strengthens Leadership Team with Seasoned Public Company Finance and Aviation Industry Executive

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinson Aircraft Ltd., doing business as Horizon Aircraft (“Horizon Aircraft” or the “Company”), a hybrid electric Vertical TakeOff and Landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft developer, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of seasoned financial aviation executive, Brian Merker, as Chief Financial Officer.



“We are excited to officially welcome Brian to the Horizon Aircraft management team and lead our financial operations into our next stage of growth as we make significant strides towards our public listing,” stated Brandon Robinson, Chief Executive Officer. “Brian’s advanced financial management skills in the public and private markets within the aerospace industry closely tracks with Horizon’s core business. We have successfully executed the manufacturing and design of several sub-scale prototype eVTOL aircraft and with the addition of Brian’s financial acumen, we are well-positioned for a smooth transition of Horizon as a public company and to accelerate our next phase of growth.”

Mr. Merker commented, “I am delighted to join the exceptionally talented team of design and manufacturing professionals at Horizon Aircraft. I look forward to leveraging my previous chief financial officer responsibilities and experience in aviation to manage a sound financial operation with sharp financial oversight. My experience will help support the Company’s growth initiatives and capital deployment plans as Horizon develops its full-scale aircraft and its vision of building a better future.”

Mr. Merker brings more than 20 years of senior financial management experience to Horizon spanning both public and private sectors, including 10 years serving in the aviation sector. Most recently, Mr. Merker served as Chief Financial Officer of Skyservice Business Aviation, supporting their growth efforts in aircraft management, maintenance, fixed-based operations, charter, and brokerage. Prior to Skyservice Business Aviation, Mr. Merker was Vice President of Finance at Discovery Air, a publicly traded company that included a diverse range of aviation related services. From 2007 to 2012, Mr. Merker served as Vice President of Finance at Score Media, a publicly traded company focused on sports broadcast and technology innovation. Mr. Merker began his career in the KPMG audit practice with significant exposure to SEC registrants at the commencement of the Sarbanes-Oxley legislation. Mr. Merker obtained his Commerce degree with Honors in Economics from Guelph University before attending Queen’s University to complete his Chartered Professional Accounting academia requirements.

Horizon Aircraft’s Business Combination with Pono Capital Three

As previously announced, Horizon Aircraft and Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTHR, PTHRU and PTHRW) (“Pono”), a special purpose acquisition company, entered into a proposed business combination on August 15, 2023 to form a combined public company. Upon closing, the newly combined company will trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol “HOVR.”

About Horizon Aircraft

Horizon Aircraft is an advanced aerospace engineering company that is developing one of the world’s first hybrid eVTOL that is to be able to fly most of its mission exactly like a normal aircraft while offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon’s unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety, performance, and utility. Horizon hopes to successfully complete testing and certification of its Cavorite X7 eVTOL quickly and then enter the market and service a broad spectrum of early use cases. Visit www.horizonaircraft.com for more information.

About Pono Capital Three, Inc.

Pono is a special purpose acquisition company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Pono’s units started trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on February 14, 2023, under the ticker symbol “PTHRU.” The Class A common stock trades under the symbol “PTHR” and the warrants under the symbol “PTHRW,” respectively.

