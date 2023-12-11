FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, December 1, 2023



The deadline for candidates for president to turn in a sufficient number of signatures to be on the March 5, 2024 Primary Election ballot was 5 p.m. today. As of that deadline, the following candidates have submitted the required 2,000 signatures from Maine voters:

Democrats:

Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

Dean B. Phillips

Republicans:

Doug Burgum

Ryan L. Binkley

Ron DeSantis

Nikki R. Haley

Vivek G. Ramaswamy

Donald J. Trump

Only the Democratic and Republican Parties filed to have Presidential Primary Elections.

A challenge to the validity of a primary petition may be filed by any registered Maine voter before 5 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2023.

