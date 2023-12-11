List of Presidential Primary candidates as of Dec. 1 filing deadline
Friday, December 1, 2023
The deadline for candidates for president to turn in a sufficient number of signatures to be on the March 5, 2024 Primary Election ballot was 5 p.m. today. As of that deadline, the following candidates have submitted the required 2,000 signatures from Maine voters:
Democrats:
- Joseph R. Biden, Jr.
- Dean B. Phillips
Republicans:
- Doug Burgum
- Ryan L. Binkley
- Ron DeSantis
- Nikki R. Haley
- Vivek G. Ramaswamy
- Donald J. Trump
Only the Democratic and Republican Parties filed to have Presidential Primary Elections.
A challenge to the validity of a primary petition may be filed by any registered Maine voter before 5 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2023.
