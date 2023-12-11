Inotiv Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results for Fiscal 2023 and Provides Business Update

— Fiscal year 2023 revenue up 4.5% to $572.4 million, achieving full year revised guidance

— Achievements in the past fiscal year to expand DSA capacity, develop new services and reduce outsourcing expected to drive continued growth of fiscal 2024 DSA revenues

— Anticipate achieving the balance of expected expense reductions in fiscal 2024

— Conference call begins today at 4:30 pm ET

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inotiv, Inc. (Nasdaq: NOTV) (the “Company”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services, today announced financial results for the three months (“Q4 FY 2023”) and twelve months (“FY 2023”) ended September 30, 2023.

Revenue by Segment

(in millions of USD) Three months ended

September 30 %

change Fiscal years ended

September 30, %

change 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) DSA (Discovery & Safety Assessment) $50.2 $44.2 13.6% $185.1 $165.3 12.0% RMS (Research Models & Services) 90.5 106.3 (14.9)% 387.3 382.4 1.3% Total $140.7 $150.5 (6.5)% $572.4 $547.7 4.5%



Management Commentary

Robert Leasure Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to note recent accomplishments including quarter over quarter DSA revenue growth and corresponding margin improvements, completion of several of the site optimization projects, expansion projects, reduction in some of our outsourcing, and growing backlog conversion rates. The cumulative achievements in fiscal 2023 across all our core initiatives to improve profitability, operational efficiencies and to grow sales sets the stage for the next chapter of Inotiv’s story. We remain strongly positioned to continue to grow the DSA business in 2024. With the recent DSA expansions and services added, we can now effectively sell services to multiple sectors and are building the sales and marketing organization to expand our customer base in: Drug Discovery and Translational Science, Drug Development, Chemical Development, and Medical Device Development, including Safety Assessment in these sectors.

Looking ahead, we also expect to close on contracts of assets held for sale, complete validation of new facilities and equipment enabling new capacity, the ramping of new services, the in house transition of our transportation services and completing our facility improvements and consolidation of our UK facilities. In NHPs, we continue to monitor the situations related to Cambodia and China and continue to expand our supply base,” concluded Mr. Leasure.

Financial Highlights

Q4 FY 2023 Highlights

Revenue was $140.7 million in Q4 FY 2023 as compared to $150.5 million during the three months ended September 30, 2022 (“Q4 FY 2022”), driven by a reduction of $15.8 million, or 14.9%, in Research Models and Services (“RMS”) revenue partially offset by a $6.0 million, or 13.6%, increase in Discovery and Safety Assessment (“DSA”) revenue.

Consolidated net loss for Q4 FY 2023 was $8.7 million, or 6.2% of total revenue, compared to consolidated net loss of $243.6 million, or 161.9% of total revenue, in Q4 FY 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $23.7 million, or 16.8% of total revenue, compared to $18.3 million, or 12.1% of total revenue, in Q4 FY 2022.

was $23.7 million, or 16.8% of total revenue, compared to $18.3 million, or 12.1% of total revenue, in Q4 FY 2022. Net book-to-bill ratio for Q4 FY 2023 was 0.65x for the DSA services business.

DSA backlog was $132.1 million at September 30, 2023 down from $147.2 million at September 30, 2022.



FY 2023 Highlights

Revenue grew to $572.4 million in FY 2023 from $547.7 million during the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 (“FY 2022”), driven by a $19.8 million, or 12.0%, increase in DSA revenue and a $4.9 million, or 1.3%, increase in RMS revenue.

Consolidated net loss for FY 2023 was $104.9 million, or 18.3% of total revenue, compared to consolidated net loss of $337.3 million, or 61.6% of total revenue, in FY 2022. The FY 2023 consolidated net loss included a $66.4 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to our RMS segment. The FY 2022 consolidated net loss included a $236.0 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to our RMS segment and one-time charges of $56.7 million of fair value remeasurement of the embedded derivative component of the convertible notes issued in September 2021 and $23.0 million of post-combination stock compensation expense relating to the adoption of the Envigo Equity Plan.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $65.8 million, or 11.5% of total revenue, compared to $90.5 million, or 16.5% of total revenue, in FY 2022.

was $65.8 million, or 11.5% of total revenue, compared to $90.5 million, or 16.5% of total revenue, in FY 2022. Net book-to-bill ratio was 0.92x for the DSA services business.

1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” in this release for further information.

DSA and RMS Highlights

The Company previously announced several site optimization initiatives which it was able to complete as planned during FY 2023. The Company continues to execute on its site optimization plan for its Blackthorn, UK site. The relocation of operating activities from Blackthorn into its Hillcrest, UK site is expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

The expansion activities at Fort Collins, CO, were completed by the end of October 2023 and the expanded site is completing the validation of the facility and equipment and plans to be operational early in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

During the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company closed the sale of its Israeli businesses, as well as its Boyertown, Pennsylvania facility.

The Company's facilities in Cumberland, Virginia; Haslett, Michigan; Gannat, France; and Blackthorn, U.K. continued to be held for sale as of September 30, 2023. Additionally, the Company's Spain facility was held for sale as of September 30, 2023 and was subsequently sold.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results (Three Months Ended September 30, 2023)

Revenue decreased 6.5% to $140.7 million in Q4 FY 2023 as compared to $150.5 million in Q4 FY 2022. The lower total revenue in the fourth quarter was driven by a $15.8 million decrease in RMS revenue, partially offset by a $6.0 million increase in DSA revenue.

Operating income was $2.5 million in Q4 FY 2023 as compared to an operating loss of $242.5 million in Q4 FY 2022. Higher total operating income in Q4 FY 2023 was the result of an approximate $7.4 million increase in DSA operating income, an approximate $235.6 million increase in RMS operating income and an approximate decrease in unallocated corporate expenses of $1.9 million. The increase in RMS operating income was primarily due to a $236.0 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge in Q4 FY 2022 that did not recur in Q4 FY 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2023, was $35.5 million and there were no borrowings on the Company’s $15.0 million revolving credit facility. Total debt, net of debt issuance costs, as of September 30, 2023, was $377.7 million. The Company was in compliance with its debt covenants as of September 30, 2023.

Full Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Results (Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2023)

Revenue increased 4.5% to $572.4 million in FY 2023 as compared to $547.7 million in FY 2022. The higher total revenue was driven by a $19.8 million increase in DSA revenue and a $4.9 million increase in RMS revenue.

Operating loss was $81.5 million as compared to $263.5 million in FY 2022. The reduction in total operating loss in FY 2023 was the result of an approximate $164.4 million decrease in RMS operating loss, primarily driven by a $169.6 million decrease in non-cash goodwill impairment charge in FY 2023 compared to FY 2022, and an approximate $24.6 million decrease in unallocated corporate expenses, partially offset by an approximate $7.1 million decrease in DSA operating income.

Cash provided by operating activities was $27.9 million for FY 2023, compared to cash used by operating activities of $5.2 million for FY 2022. For FY 2023, capital expenditures totaled $27.5 million compared to $36.3 million for FY 2022.

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to September 30, 2023, the Company closed on the sale of its Spain facility and signed a purchase agreement for its Gannat, France facility, to be closed in the next 60 days.

Subsequent to September 30, 2023, the Company announced that it will be partnering with Vanguard Supply Chain Solutions LLC, the Company’s current provider of transportation services, to enable the in-house integration of Inotiv’s North American transportation operations.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

Fiscal 2024 revenues are expected to be in the range of $580 to $590 million. We expect gains in DSA sales and flat to decreasing RMS sales based on the possible reduction in NHP sales.

Adjusted EBITDA guidance is expected to be in the range of $75 to $80 million. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA over fiscal 2023 is expected to be driven by increased margins from the DSA segment and cost reductions we initiated in fiscal 2023, and the projected reduction in future NHP margins.

We expect to continue to remain in compliance with our financial covenants for the fiscal year. We expect capital expenditures to be approximately 4.5% of revenue in fiscal 2024, as compared to an average of 10.3% over the last five years as we expanded sites and grew service capacity.

Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation

This press release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 and selected business segment information for those periods. Adjusted EBITDA as reported herein refers to a financial measure that excludes from consolidated net income (loss), statements of operations line items interest expense and income tax (benefit) expense, as well as non-cash charges for depreciation and amortization, stock compensation expense, acquisition and integration costs, startup costs, restructuring costs incurred in connection with the exit of multiple facilities, unrealized foreign exchange gain/loss, loss on debt extinguishment, amortization of inventory step up, loss/gain on disposition of assets, loss on fair value remeasurement of convertible notes, other unusual third-party costs, gain on sale of subsidiary and goodwill impairment loss. The adjusted business segment information excludes from operating income and unallocated corporate G&A these same expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal year 2024 is provided on a non-GAAP basis. The Company cannot reconcile this guidance to expected net income/loss without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact net income/loss and net income/loss margin are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted at this time, which unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s GAAP financial results.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors. Among other things, they may help investors evaluate the Company’s ongoing operations. They can assist in making meaningful period-over-period comparisons and in identifying operating trends that would otherwise be masked or distorted by the items subject to the adjustments. Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the performance of the business, including to allocate resources. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures as supplemental and in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management has chosen to provide this supplemental information to investors, analysts, and other interested parties to enable them to perform additional analyses of our results and to illustrate our results giving effect to the non-GAAP adjustments. Management strongly encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and cautions investors that the non-GAAP measures used by the Company may differ from similar measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures.

About the Company

Inotiv, Inc. is a leading contract research organization dedicated to providing nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services. The Company’s products and services focus on bringing new drugs and medical devices through the discovery and preclinical phases of development, all while increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Inotiv is committed to supporting discovery and development objectives as well as helping researchers realize the full potential of their critical R&D projects, all while working together to build a healthier and safer world. Further information about Inotiv can be found here: https://www.inotivco.com/ .

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, discussions regarding our intent, belief or current expectations with respect to (i) our strategic plans; (ii) trends in the demand for our services and products; (iii) trends in the industries that consume our services and products; (iv) our ability to develop new services and products; (v) our ability to source animal research models; (vi) our ability to make capital expenditures, fund our operations and satisfy our obligations; (vii) global economic conditions, especially as they impact our markets; (viii) our cash position; (ix) our ability to successfully integrate the operations and personnel related to acquisitions; (x) our ability to effectively manage current expansion efforts or any future expansion or acquisition initiatives undertaken by us; (xi) our ability to develop and build infrastructure and teams to manage growth and projects; (xii) our ability to continue to retain and hire key talent; (xiii) our ability to market our services and products under our corporate name and relevant brand names; (xiv) our ability to service our outstanding indebtedness and to comply with financial covenants; (xv) our expectations regarding the volume of new bookings, pricing, operating income or losses and liquidity; (xvi) our ability to manage recurring and unusual costs; (xvii) our ability to execute on our restructuring and site optimization plans and to realize the expected benefits related to such actions; and (xviii) the impact of public health emergencies, including COVID-19, on the economy, demand for our services and products and our operations, including the measures taken by governmental authorities to address such public health emergencies, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and/or uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

INOTIV, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30 Fiscal Years Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Service revenue $ 58,718 $ 55,099 $ 223,813 $ 202,978 Product revenue 82,022 95,367 348,612 344,678 Total revenue 140,740 150,466 572,425 547,656 Costs and expenses: Cost of services provided (excluding amortization of intangible assets) 40,989 38,705 153,677 130,696 Cost of products sold (excluding amortization of intangible assets) 56,050 69,536 253,305 259,748 Selling 5,033 4,463 19,091 16,650 General and administrative 23,653 26,185 108,227 82,436 Amortization of intangible assets 8,730 12,224 34,681 30,888 Other operating expense 3,825 5,814 18,537 54,685 Goodwill impairment loss — 236,005 66,367 236,005 Operating income (loss) $ 2,460 $ (242,466 ) $ (81,460 ) $ (263,452 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense (11,268 ) (8,888 ) (43,019 ) (29,704 ) Other income (expense) 1,582 (1,867 ) 237 (59,293 ) Loss before income taxes $ (7,226 ) $ (253,221 ) $ (124,242 ) $ (352,449 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (1,480 ) 9,590 19,340 15,187 Consolidated net loss $ (8,706 ) $ (243,631 ) $ (104,902 ) $ (337,262 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 957 525 238 (244 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (9,663 ) $ (244,156 ) $ (105,140 ) $ (337,018 ) Loss per common share Net loss attributable to common shareholders: Basic $ (0.38 ) $ (9.54 ) $ (4.10 ) $ (13.84 ) Diluted $ (0.38 ) $ (9.54 ) $ (4.10 ) $ (13.84 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 25,738 25,590 25,641 24,354 Diluted 25,738 25,590 25,641 24,354





INOTIV, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share amounts) As of September 30, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,492 $ 18,515 Restricted cash — 465 Trade receivables and contract assets, net of allowances for credit losses of $7,446 and $6,268, respectively 87,383 100,073 Inventories, net 56,102 71,441 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 33,408 42,483 Assets held for sale 1,418 — Total current assets 213,803 232,977 Property and equipment, net 191,068 186,199 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 38,866 32,489 Goodwill 94,286 157,825 Other intangible assets, net 308,428 345,886 Other assets 10,079 7,524 Total assets $ 856,530 $ 962,900 Liabilities, shareholders' equity and noncontrolling interest Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 32,564 $ 28,695 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 25,776 35,801 Revolving credit facility — 15,000 Fees invoiced in advance 55,622 68,642 Current portion of long-term operating lease 10,282 7,982 Current portion of long-term debt 7,950 7,979 Total current liabilities 132,194 164,099 Long-term operating leases, net 29,614 24,854 Long-term debt, less current portion, net of debt issuance costs 369,795 330,677 Other long-term liabilities 6,373 6,477 Deferred tax liabilities, net 50,064 77,027 Total liabilities 588,040 603,134 Shareholders’ equity and noncontrolling interest: Common shares, no par value: Authorized 74,000,000 shares at September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022; 25,777,169 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and 25,598,289 at September 30, 2022 6,406 6,362 Additional paid-in capital 715,696 707,787 Accumulated deficit (453,278 ) (348,277 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 330 (5,500 ) Total equity attributable to common shareholders 269,154 360,372 Noncontrolling interest (664 ) (606 ) Total shareholders’ equity and noncontrolling interest 268,490 359,766 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity and noncontrolling interest $ 856,530 $ 962,900





INOTIV, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Fiscal Years Ended September 30 2023 2022 Operating activities: Consolidated net loss $ (104,902 ) $ (337,262 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, net of acquisitions: Depreciation and amortization 54,717 49,324 Employee stock compensation expense 7,844 24,202 Changes in deferred taxes (25,810 ) (17,835 ) Provision for expected credit losses 1,273 1,306 Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount 3,182 2,257 Noncash interest and accretion expense 6,284 5,316 Loss on fair value remeasurement of embedded derivative — 56,714 Other non-cash operating activities (200 ) 1,658 Goodwill impairment loss 66,367 236,005 Non-cash amortization of inventory fair value step-up 679 10,246 Non-cash restructuring costs 1,493 3,129 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables and contract assets 9,550 (23,838 ) Inventories 14,011 (35,198 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,249 (20,054 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities, net 884 824 Accounts payable 5,963 (8,042 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (8,339 ) 14,662 Fees invoiced in advance (12,907 ) 25,962 Other asset and liabilities, net (3,455 ) 5,407 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 27,883 (5,217 ) Investing activities: Capital expenditures (27,503 ) (36,300 ) Proceeds from sale of equipment 1,115 290 Cash paid for other investing activities (2,367 ) — Cash paid for acquisitions — (297,712 ) Net cash used in investing activities (28,755 ) (333,722 ) Financing activities: Payments of long-term debt — (36,777 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (77 ) (10,067 ) Payments on promissory notes (2,091 ) (2,166 ) Payments on revolving credit facility (21,000 ) (19,000 ) Payments on senior term notes and delayed draw term loans (2,070 ) (1,800 ) Borrowings on revolving loan facility 6,000 34,000 Borrowings on senior term notes and delayed draw term loans 35,000 240,000 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 110 118 Other, net — (1,157 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 15,872 203,151 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,512 (2,156 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 16,512 (137,944 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 18,980 156,924 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 35,492 $ 18,980 Noncash financing activity: Paid in kind debt issuance costs $ 1,363 $ — Seller financed acquisition $ — $ 6,888 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 35,459 $ 17,063 Income taxes paid, net $ 7,146 $ 479





INOTIV, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

SELECT BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30 Fiscal Years Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 DSA Revenue 50,216 44,186 185,090 165,289 Operating income (loss) 6,768 (635 ) 15,246 22,330 Operating income (loss) as a % of total revenue 4.8 % (0.4 %) 2.7 % 4.1 % Add back: Depreciation and amortization 4,545 4,157 16,371 13,553 Restructuring costs — — 97 — Startup costs 1,291 1,525 6,858 5,687 Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating income 5,836 5,682 23,326 19,240 Non-GAAP operating income 12,604 5,047 38,572 41,570 Non-GAAP operating income as a % of DSA revenue 25.1 % 11.4 % 20.8 % 25.1 % Non-GAAP operating income as a % of total revenue 9.0 % 3.4 % 6.7 % 7.6 % RMS Revenue 90,524 106,280 387,335 382,367 Operating income (loss) 11,757 (223,890 ) (24,904 ) (189,346 ) Operating income (loss) as a % of total revenue 8.4 % (148.8 %) (4.4)% (34.6 %) Add back: Depreciation and amortization 9,997 13,300 38,288 35,771 Restructuring costs 1,317 3,703 4,529 8,564 Amortization of inventory step up 116 207 679 10,246 Other unusual, third party costs 806 (1,099 ) 3,958 211 Goodwill impairment loss — 236,005 66,367 236,005 Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating income (loss) 12,236 252,116 113,821 290,797 Non-GAAP operating income 23,993 28,226 88,917 101,451 Non-GAAP operating income as a % of RMS revenue 26.5 % 26.6 % 23.0 % 26.5 % Non-GAAP operating income as a % of total revenue 17.0 % 18.8 % 15.5 % 18.5 % Unallocated Corporate Operating Expenses (16,065 ) (17,941 ) (71,802 ) (96,436 ) Unallocated corporate operating expenses as a % of total revenue (11.4)% (11.9)% (12.5)% (17.6)% Add back: Depreciation and amortization 58 — 58 — Stock option expense 1,988 1,917 7,844 28,974 Acquisition and integration costs 35 1,544 1,228 16,119 Other unusual, third party costs — — 572 — Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating loss 2,081 3,461 9,702 45,093 Non-GAAP operating loss (13,984 ) (14,480 ) (62,100 ) (51,343 ) Non-GAAP operating loss as a % of total revenue (9.9)% (9.6)% (10.8)% (9.4)% Total Revenue 140,740 150,466 572,425 547,656 Operating income (loss) 2,460 (242,466 ) (81,460 ) (263,452 ) Operating income (loss) as a % of total revenue 1.7 % (161.1 %) (14.2)% (48.1)% Add back: Depreciation and amortization 14,600 17,457 54,717 49,324 Stock compensation expense 1,988 1,917 7,844 28,974 Restructuring costs 1,317 3,703 4,626 8,564 Acquisition and integration costs 35 1,544 1,228 16,119 Amortization of inventory step up 116 207 679 10,246 Startup costs 1,291 1,525 6,858 5,687 Other unusual, third party costs 806 (1,099 ) 4,530 211 Goodwill impairment loss - 236,005 66,367 236,005 Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating income/(loss) 20,153 261,259 146,849 355,130 Non-GAAP operating income 22,613 18,793 65,389 91,678 Non-GAAP operating income as a % of total revenue 16.1 % 12.5 % 11.4 % 16.7 %





INOTIV, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30 Fiscal Years Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP Consolidated net loss $ (8,706 ) $ (243,631 ) $ (104,902 ) $ (337,262 ) Adjustments (a): Interest expense 11,268 8,888 43,019 29,704 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,480 (9,590 ) (19,340 ) (15,187 ) Depreciation and amortization 14,600 17,457 54,717 49,324 Stock compensation expense (1) 1,988 1,917 7,844 28,974 Acquisition and integration costs (2) (145 ) 1,544 1,449 16,119 Startup costs 1,291 1,525 6,858 5,687 Restructuring costs (3) 1,317 3,703 4,626 8,564 Unrealized foreign exchange loss 956 1,335 950 754 Loss on debt extinguishment — — — 877 Amortization of inventory step up 116 207 679 10,246 Loss (gain) on disposition of assets 84 (3 ) 403 (234 ) Loss on fair value remeasurement of convertible notes (4) — — — 56,714 Other unusual, third party costs 806 (1,099 ) 4,530 211 Gain on sale of subsidiary (1,377 ) - (1,377 ) - Goodwill impairment loss (5) - 236,005 66,367 236,005 Adjusted EBITDA (b) $ 23,678 $ 18,258 $ 65,823 $ 90,496 GAAP Consolidated net loss as a percent of total revenue (6.2)% (161.9)% (18.3)% (61.6)% Adjustments as a percent of total revenue 23.0 % 174.1 % 29.8 % 78.1 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of total revenue 16.8 % 12.1 % 11.5 % 16.5 %



