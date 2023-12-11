Nasdaq Announces End of Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date November 30, 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of November 30, 2023, short interest in 3,183 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 10,851,113,277 shares compared with 10,924,879,396 shares in 3,169 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of November 15, 2023. The end of November short interest represent 3.51 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 3.06 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 1,752 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,091,196,638 shares at the end of the settlement date of November 30, 2023 compared with 2,075,323,870 shares in 1,765 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.58 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.79.

In summary, short interest in all 4,935 Nasdaq® securities totaled 12,942,309,915 shares at the November 30, 2023 settlement date, compared with 4,934 issues and 13,000,203,266 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.93 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.75 days for the previous reporting period.





The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit

http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.



Press Release

Media Contact:

Camille Stafford

camille.stafford@nasdaq.com

NDAQO

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ddb990de-46e6-4bed-87b2-bec2ced30751