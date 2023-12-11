Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,557 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,755 in the last 365 days.

Option Care Health to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health Inc. (“Option Care Health”) (NASDAQ: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent national provider of home and alternate site infusion services, will participate in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, being held in San Francisco, on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, including a presentation at 3:00pm PT. The webcast and related presentation materials will be available online at https://investors.optioncarehealth.com.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 7,500 team members including more than 4,500 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and team members. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com.

For Investor Inquiries:
Mike Shapiro, Chief Financial Officer
Option Care Health
312.940.2538
Investor.relations@optioncare.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Option Care Health to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more