Joe Landsman Named Compliance Monitor for Ballad COPA

NASHVILLE – Today, Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Ralph Avarado, MD, FACP, in consultation with Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, announced that Joe Landsman will succeed Larry Fitzgerald as the Ballad Certificate of Public Advantage (COPA) monitor.

In his new role, Landsman will be responsible for evaluating the continued public advantage of the COPA by monitoring Ballad’s compliance with the COPA and the terms of certification and working with the department and Attorney General’s office to assess Ballad’s performance against the established index measures.

“Joe Landsman’s extensive experience leading the University of Tennessee Medical Center makes him the right choice to succeed Larry Fitzgerald as the compliance monitor for the Ballad COPA,” Attorney General Skrmetti said in a statement. “I would like to thank Larry Fitzgerald for his half-decade of dedicated service to the people and State of Tennessee.”

Landsman has been with the University of Tennessee Health System in Knoxville since 1999 and has served as president and chief executive officer for the past 18 years. Prior to that, he held the positions of executive vice president, senior vice president and chief financial officer.

“We are fortunate that someone of Joe Landsman’s caliber is willing to step into this critical role,” Alva

PR23-57: rado said. “We appreciate Larry’s service and the contribution he has made to this unprecedented COPA process over the past five years and are grateful that he is willing to postpone his retirement until Joe is able to come on board.”

Landsman has served in the health care arena for nearly 40 years including serving in executive vice president and chief financial officer roles at Zale Lipshy University Hospital in Dallas. He also served as vice president for finance and chief information officer at Children’s Health System in Norfolk. Before that, he served as the administrator for Children’s Hospital Faculty Associates at the Children’s Hospital National Medical Center in Washington, D.C. He served as manager of general accounting at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore and began his career as a senior accountant at Arthur Andersen & Company.

He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting from Loyola College in Baltimore.

Landsman will assume his new role as COPA monitor April 2, 2024. Fitzgerald will remain serving in the role until that time.

###

PR23-57: Joe Landsman Named Compliance Monitor for Ballad COPA