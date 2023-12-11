RE: Governor Scott Calls on Vermonters to Participate in “Rays of Kindness” Initiative

Berlin, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today highlighted the Vermont Lights the Way: Rays of Kindness initiative, which seeks to recognize Vermonters for everyday acts of goodwill and kindness. Proclaiming December as Rays of Kindness Month, the Governor is calling on Vermonters to nominate those in their community who have gone above and beyond, have given back, set a good example, or simply brightened someone’s day.

“Vermont really does light the way in many different respects, and we’ve proven it time and time again. “Whether it was through the pandemic, this summer’s flooding, or global and national turmoil, Vermonters continue to show their commitment to community, willingness to serve and for going the extra mile to help those in need,” said Governor Scott. “Oftentimes, it's the little things – those simple, random, everyday acts of kindness and goodwill that can make all the difference.”

Launched in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and continued since, Vermonters can nominate individuals for a Rays of Kindness recognition year-round. The program aims to call more attention to acts of kindness, selfless service and goodwill happening throughout the state to celebrate it and inspire more.

“Kindness is contagious. There’s a chain reaction with good deeds, and we need more of it,” said Governor Scott.

Any Vermonter can nominate someone for this recognition by clicking here or visiting governor.vermont.gov/kindness.