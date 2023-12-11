Debra Lee Fader Launches "Acts of Kindness" Podcast, Advocating the Values of Giving and Generosity

Acts of Kindness - Connecting Through Caring with Debra Lee Fader

GLENWOOD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Debra Lee Fader, the esteemed founder and president of Diversity-USA (formerly known as Cultural Diversity Council), is set to launch her inspirational podcast, "Acts of Kindness." Widely recognized as the "queen of kindness," Fader has dedicated her life to promoting the Value of Giving and fostering a culture of generosity within communities.

In "Acts of Kindness," Debra Lee Fader shares her passion for spreading joy and fulfillment through the simple yet powerful act of kindness. As a leading advocate for diversity and inclusion, Fader believes in the transformative impact of kindness on individuals and communities alike. Her mission is to educate people on the Values of Kindness through Generosity, emphasizing the profound positive effects that acts of kindness can have on society.

In this captivating podcast, Debra Lee Fader explores a range of topics inspired by her expertise and commitment to kindness. Listeners can expect insightful discussions on the joy of giving, incorporating kindness into daily life, the impact of kindness on communities, and the core values of kindness, including generosity, empathy, and compassion.

"Acts of Kindness" aims to inspire and empower individuals to make kindness a way of life, fostering connection and shared humanity. Stay connected with the podcast and access additional resources on the official website https://queenofkindness.org/.

