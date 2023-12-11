ASUS’ Systems Business Group and Codeword Team Up to Bring Breakthrough Computing Experiences to the Mainstream

Codeword appointed as U.S. comms partner to push the ASUS brand deeper into consumer and lifestyle experiences

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codeword , a leading communications design agency, is teaming up with ASUS’ Systems Business Group to take the lifestyle category by storm. While ASUS has long been a beloved brand among gamers and tech enthusiasts, Codeword’s mandate is to build the brand among consumer communities which may not possess extensive technical knowledge but still value breakthrough computing experiences.



Jenny Chang, Director of Marketing of ASUS’ Systems Business Group, commented, “We’re at an exciting time for the ASUS brand as we take the world’s most innovative technologies to the next level by showing consumers everywhere that our products can enhance their lives. Creatively and strategically, Codeword has the ambition we need to make this vision a reality. They're pros at making tech lingo as clear as day, and we’re excited to partner and expand ASUS’ brand love.”

Under this new partnership, Codeword will team up with ASUS’ Systems Business Group to work on brand-building campaigns, strategic media outreach, and consumer-focused thought leadership. The agency will use its deep expertise in the consumer tech, gaming, and hardware domains to showcase the power of ASUS’s laptops, desktops, gaming devices, and phones.

Codeword founder Kyle Monson said, "We’ve been fans of ASUS for a long time, and have worked with them tangentially through several ASUS partners on our client roster. The chance to work with them directly is exciting for our team, and one of those situations where the client’s needs and the agency’s skills are a perfect match for each other.”

ASUS is a significant addition to the agency’s client list, which includes Google, Qualcomm, Android, Payscale, and TechCrunch among others.

About Codeword

Codeword is a communication design agency that helps brands create breakthrough comms, content, and community experiences. A team of fast-moving writers, designers, PR pros, and strategists, Codeword fosters an independent spirit with global scale and capabilities. The nationwide team is remote-first, with offices in NYC and SF. Part of the WE Communications family. Find us online at:

www.codewordagency.com or @codewordagency.

About WE

WE is one of the largest independent communications and integrated marketing agencies in the world. We’re all about people — both our clients and employees — and we believe in the power of communications to move audiences to positive action. Female-founded, female-led, and fiercely independent, WE has spent more than three decades helping world-class brands tell technology-led transformation stories that shift perceptions and change behavior.

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies for tomorrow, garners more than 11 awards every day for quality, innovation, and design, and is ranked among Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies.