Chickfly Announces 15% off During Solstice Sale
Chickfly, whose innovative patented fly design allows women and others the freedom to pee on the go without dropping their pants, today announced its Solstice sale. Chickfly is offering 15% off online storewide through December 21.
Ecological Entrepreneur Anna Birkás combines fashion with ultimate function and freedom in every pair of Chickfly pants, all featuring Chickfly’s patented fly technology that is easy to use and allows wearers to pee anywhere. Made from sustainable bamboo, Chickfly’s eco-tech fabric is perfect for all activities, from lounging on the couch to hiking, backpacking, traveling, and adventure, yet fashionable enough to take out on the town. Chickfly is currently able to ship to the USA, all of its territories as well as Canada.
Stylishly designed to keep you running, sweating, and trailblazing longer, they make peeing on the go a problem of the past, and have great pockets. All styles are available in sizes ranging from XL through 3XL. Customer Favorites currently 15% off include:
Bamboo Chickfly Pants High or Low Rise – Organic dyes, natural bamboo, naturally antimicrobial, naturally odor resistant, fashionable and functional, strong and stretchy, sustainable, ethically sourced, compostable packaging, made in the USA.
Chickfly Bamboo Leggings High Rise or Low Rise – Organic dyes, natural bamboo, naturally antimicrobial, naturally odor resistant, fashionable and functional, strong and stretchy, sustainable, ethically sourced, compostable packaging, made in the USA.
Merino Eucalyptus Leggings – These Merino Eucalyptus Leggings contain 43% merino wool, 44% Tencel 6% elastane, and 7% nylon sweatshirt material, the perfect mix for peak performance and comfort. The soft Tencel fibers are sustainably made from the Eucalyptus tree, soft as silk and as cool as linen, complimenting the merino wool’s natural temperature regulation and technical performance.
Butter Onesie - A bodysuit you can go to the bathroom in! This innovative, two-piece bamboo jumpsuit is composed of separate mirrored parts. Each is worn on half the body, overlapping to create the perfect onesie, with an opening just where you need it! It has two long straps that can be worn in numerous ways; tied behind the neck, threaded through the bodice and tied in a bow, wrapped around the waist, crossed, or twisted. The bodice works great, either bra-less or with a black bra chosen to match the style. Chickfly's Butter Onesie is made with soft, strong, stretchy, and sustainable bamboo fabric, colored with organic dyes. It contains 8% added spandex for stretch and shape retention. The bamboo fabric is breathable, wicking, colorfast, and odor-resistant.
Chickfly understands that not everyone shares their passion for peeing. With step-by-step instructions (and some raunchy humor mixed in), Chickfly's “pee manuals” can help even the most intimidated or shy wearers learn to “go” freely with confidence. This patented fly technology is a win for women and provides convenience and confidence for pregnant people, the disabled, athletes, or anyone who may benefit from enhanced accessibility.
As part of its mission, Chickfly strives to provide equality in bathroom access while promoting slow fashion, modeling sustainability, and encouraging social awareness. Each pair of patented pants is made by hand in California’s Bay Area, which mandates some of the strongest labor standards in the world, then shipped using fully biodegradable packaging. Deep ecology guides Chickfly’s entire process, ensuring the company and its products remain committed to championing the environment and creating a more eco-friendly future. For more information, visit Chickfly online.
