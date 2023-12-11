WINK Streaming Announces Major Rebranding

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WINK Streaming, a prominent player in the live video technology and analytics field, has announced a major rebranding initiative, including adopting a new domain: WINK.CO. Founded in 2006, WINK Streaming has consistently pushed the boundaries of live video innovation, specializing in advanced encoding, transcoding, routing, and video analytics services. The company's rebranding effort, revealed on December 4th, 2023, in Doral, Florida, signifies a strategic move to refine and enhance its brand identity in alignment with its evolving market presence and technological advancements.

Known for its deep commitment to research and development in live video technologies, WINK Streaming has established itself as a leader in the field. Its solutions are widely used across various industries, including security, surveillance, traffic management, and entertainment. The company's products are designed to cater to the needs of both small-scale and large-scale projects, making it a versatile choice for clients ranging from local governments to international corporations.

The transition to the WINK.CO domain marks a new chapter in WINK Streaming's journey, reflecting its dedication to simplifying user experience and maintaining a strong, recognizable brand. This change is more than cosmetic; it represents the company's ongoing efforts to stay at the forefront of technology and to continue providing top-notch services to its clients. The spokesperson for WINK Streaming emphasized that this rebranding aligns with how clients have always referred to the company, thus making the brand more accessible and memorable.

Apart from the domain change, WINK Streaming assures its clients and partners of a seamless transition, with all previous communication channels remaining active. The primary adjustment is the change in the email domain, transitioning from https://winkstreaming.com/ to https://www.wink.co/.

As WINK Streaming looks towards 2024, it is excited to unveil new products and innovations. These upcoming offerings are expected to cement the company's position as a leader in intelligent video analytics and live video technology further, focusing on deep learning, advanced transcoding, and innovative video-sharing technologies.

WINK Streaming remains committed to providing cutting-edge solutions tailored to the diverse needs of its clients. The company plays a crucial role in developing smart city management systems worldwide by offering sophisticated surveillance and traffic analysis tools. With its rebranding and upcoming product launches, WINK Streaming is poised to continue shaping the future of live video technology and analytics.

For more information about WINK Streaming and its services, visit the newly launched website at https://www.wink.co/.