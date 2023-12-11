Fundable for Life, Inc. Partners with Top Doctor Magazine to Provide its Members TV and Print Media Along with Funding Options

BARTLESVILLE, Okla., Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fundable for Life, Inc. is pleased to announce it has secured a partnership with Top Doctor Magazine to provide its approximately 650,000 members Nationwide TV media exposure on MoneyTV and Get Down to Business with Kevin Harrington, which airs on The Fox Business Network. In addition to TV media, we will be providing these members print and digital media articles in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, Yahoo! Finance, Benzinga, Forbes and various other magazines. Along with media exposure, Fundable for Life will provide TDM’s members a variety of funding options tailored specifically for the Company’s professional medical businesses.



Jeffery Luckey, VP of Development for Top Doctor Magazine, states: “This TV media and digital print media exposure along with access to money will give our medical doctors the credibility and financial means necessary to grow their practices and stand above their competition. Many doctors don’t have the knowledge, marketing experience or working capital because they are focused on running their practice. Teaming up with Fundable for Life helps eliminate these barriers for our members and we look forward to helping thousands of doctors all across America grow and expand their clinics.”

Fundable for Life’s CEO, Ray Smith, states: “We put together these media and funding packages to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses. Running a business is a full-time job and a lot of small business owners just don’t know how to market their services or access cash. I know firsthand how difficult this is and it’s why we put these packages together to provide a one-stop shop for entrepreneurs. We look forward to helping the hundreds of thousands of members of Top Doctor Magazine get the exposure and access to cash needed so their medical practices will thrive.”

ABOUT FUNDABLE FOR LIFE, INC.

Fundable for Life, Inc. is a company providing small businesses and entrepreneurs TV media exposure through MoneyTV and Get Down to Business with Kevin Harrington, which airs on The Fox Business Network, print/digital media in publications such as Entrepreneur, Yahoo! Finance, Benzinga, Forbes, Inc. and numerous other magazines. Fundable for Life, Inc. also helps small business owners and entrepreneurs access a variety of funding options such as ERC Tax Credits, MCA loans, SBA loans, Business Credit, Business Lines of Credit, etc. For more information: www.FundableForLife.com

ABOUT TOP DOCTOR MAGAZINE

Top Doctor Magazine was founded with the sole purpose of bringing the best and most relevant news and medical practices to light in our daily periodicals designed to connect innovative doctors with innovative solutions. We help doctors share how other doctors are staying clinically prepared, growing their practices and providing care for their patients during these unprecedented times. For more information: www.TopDoctorMagazine.com .

