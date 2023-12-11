The HPK1 inhibitor market size is anticipated to increase in the study period due to a direct consequence of an increase in R&D activity in the 7MM. Additionally, the competitive landscape is relatively sparse and the regulatory pathway for approval will likely involve extensive clinical trials to demonstrate safety and efficacy.

HPK1 Inhibitor Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth During the Study Period (2019–2032), Assesses DelveInsight | Key Companies to Look Out - Treadwell, Nimbus, 1ST Biotherapeutics, Zhuhai Yufan Biotechnologies, Pfizer, BeiGene

The HPK1 inhibitor market size is anticipated to increase in the study period due to a direct consequence of an increase in R&D activity in the 7MM. Additionally, the competitive landscape is relatively sparse and the regulatory pathway for approval will likely involve extensive clinical trials to demonstrate safety and efficacy.

DelveInsight’s HPK1 Inhibitor Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging HPK1 inhibitos, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted HPK1 inhibitor market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the HPK1 Inhibitor Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the HPK1 inhibitor market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

Leading HPK1 inhibitor companies such as Treadwell Therapeutics, Nimbus Therapeutics, 1ST Biotherapeutics, Zhuhai Yufan Biotechnologies, Pfizer, BeiGene, Glenmark Specialty S.A., and others are developing novel HPK1 inhibitors that can be available in the HPK1 inhibitor market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel HPK1 inhibitors that can be available in the HPK1 inhibitor market in the coming years. Some of the key HPK1 inhibitors include CFI-402411, NDI-101150, FB849, PRJ1-3024, PF-07265028, BGB-15025, GRC 54276, and others.

HPK1 Inhibitor Overview

Hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 (HPK1) belongs to the mitogen-activated protein kinase kinase kinase kinase (MAP4K) family of Ste20 serine/threonine kinases. Predominantly expressed in hematopoietic cells, HPK1 serves as a negative immune regulator of T-cell receptor (TCR) and B-cell signaling. In kinase-dead knock-in mice, HPK1 demonstrates enhanced CD8+ T cell function, increased cytokine secretion, and potent anti-tumor immune responses, even in immunosuppressive tumor environments. This positions HPK1 as a promising target in immuno-oncology. While HPK1 gene knockout studies support its role in anti-tumor immune responses, the therapeutic potential of its kinase activity remains to be explored.

HPK1, a pivotal member of the mitogen-activated protein kinase kinase kinase kinase (MAP4K) family, exhibits catalytic responsiveness to activation signals stemming from various cell surface receptors across hematopoietic cells. These receptors encompass TCR, BCR, Fas, EPOR, TGFbR, PGE2's EP2R and EP4R, as well as LPS receptors, presumably through TLR2 or TLR4. Notably, the signal transduction mechanisms employed by TCR to activate HPK1 are the most comprehensively understood. This property renders HPK1 a compelling target in both immuno-oncology and medicinal chemistry, given its pivotal role in immune cell activation and its potential to augment the cancer surveillance capabilities of the immune system.





HPK1 Inhibitor Treatment Market

In immuno-oncology treatment strategies, the inhibition of HPK1 stands out as a potential therapeutic avenue for cancers, irrespective of their responsiveness to current immune checkpoint blockers (ICBs). HPK1 inhibition effectively dampens the ERK/MAPK pathway, leading to the attenuation of TCR-triggered IL-2 gene transcription and hindering T cell activation and proliferation. NMBS-2 exhibits pronounced suppression of tumor growth both as a standalone treatment and in conjunction with anti-PD1 across various murine syngeneic tumor models. Additionally, subjects administered with NMBS-2 along with anti-PD1 displayed complete rejection upon re-administration of CT-26 tumor cells.

CFI-402411 exhibited a well-tolerated safety profile in clinical settings. In preclinical investigations, it has demonstrated immune-activating properties, including mitigating TCR inhibition, modulating aberrant cytokine expression, and reshaping the tumor immunosuppressive microenvironment by influencing effector cells. BGB-15025 displayed synergistic effects when combined with an anti-PD-1 antibody in CT26 and EMT-6 syngeneic tumor models. In terms of efficacy, as a standalone agent, BGB-15025 demonstrated anti-tumor activity in the GL261 tumor model.

In preclinical studies, inhibitors targeting HPK1, such as RYVU compounds, displayed effectiveness against colorectal cancer in mouse models, both as a standalone treatment and when combined with checkpoint inhibitors. The enhanced potency and improved physicochemical attributes of second-generation RYVU HPK1 inhibitors were evident in biochemical assessments and in vitro experiments. ABM-2752, evaluated in an in vitro T-cell activation assay, induced the release of IL-2 while concurrently inhibiting the phosphorylation of SLP-76. Further demonstrating its efficacy, ABM-2752 exhibited positive results in multiple in vivo models. In the MC38 model, both high doses of ABM-2752, either as a monotherapy or in combination, effectively inhibited tumor growth and prolonged the survival time of treated animals. These findings underscore the potential of ABM-2752 as a promising candidate for further exploration in cancer therapeutics.

Key HPK1 Inhibitor Therapies and Companies

CFI-402411: Treadwell Therapeutics

NDI-101150: Nimbus Therapeutics

FB849: 1ST Biotherapeutics

PRJ1-3024: Zhuhai Yufan Biotechnologies

PF-07265028: Pfizer

BGB-15025: BeiGene

GRC 54276: Glenmark Specialty S.A.

HPK1 Inhibitor Market Dynamics

The HPK1 inhibitor market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. The enriching drug pipeline of HPK1 inhibitors holds significant potential for large-scale companies to acquire a substantial market share, especially given the unique and rich emerging pipelines. HPK1 is particularly intriguing due to its involvement in critical steps that limit T-cell responsiveness, especially in cancer. The existing knowledge and exposure to immunotherapy are expected to drive the adoption of HPK1 inhibitors upon approval. Despite the encouraging success of CPI, approximately 60%–70% of tumors remain unresponsive to single-agent CPI therapy.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of HPK1 inhibitors, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the HPK1 inhibitor market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the HPK1 inhibitor market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the HPK1 inhibitor market. Designing highly selective small molecule inhibitors of HPK1 while retaining other essential kinases for intracellular homeostasis and general signal transduction processes is a significant challenge, primarily due to the sequence similarity in the catalytic region. As of now, there is no approved therapy, making it difficult to predict the success rate of HPK1 inhibitors.

Moreover, HPK1 Inhibitor treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the HPK1 inhibitor market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists.

HPK1 Inhibitor Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 HPK1 Inhibitor Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key HPK1 Inhibitor Companies Treadwell Therapeutics, Nimbus Therapeutics, 1ST Biotherapeutics, Zhuhai Yufan Biotechnologies, Pfizer, BeiGene, Glenmark Specialty S.A., and others Key HPK1 Inhibitors CFI-402411, NDI-101150, FB849, PRJ1-3024, PF-07265028, BGB-15025, GRC 54276, and others

Scope of the HPK1 Inhibitor Market Report

HPK1 Inhibitor Therapeutic Assessment: HPK1 Inhibitor current marketed and emerging therapies

HPK1 Inhibitor current marketed and emerging therapies HPK1 Inhibitor Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging HPK1 Inhibitor Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging HPK1 Inhibitor Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, HPK1 Inhibitor Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. HPK1 Inhibitor Market Key Insights 2. HPK1 Inhibitor Market Report Introduction 3. HPK1 Inhibitor Market Overview at a Glance 4. HPK1 Inhibitor Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. HPK1 Inhibitor Treatment and Management 7. HPK1 Inhibitor Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. HPK1 Inhibitor Marketed Drugs 10. HPK1 Inhibitor Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major HPK1 Inhibitor Market Analysis 12. HPK1 Inhibitor Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

