NA Chairman welcomes Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet

VIETNAM, December 11 -

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ met with visiting Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet in Hà Nội on Monday.

Welcoming PM Hun Manet on his first official visit to Việt Nam and also his first visit to an ASEAN country, NA Chairman Huệ congratulated him on his election as Vice President of the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) at its extraordinary congress on December 10.

He expressed his belief that the visit will contribute to further promoting, tightening and elevating the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

At the meeting, the two leaders rejoiced at the development of relations between the two countries in all channels and fields. The development history of the two nations, and more broadly of the three Indochinese countries - Việt Nam, Cambodia, and Laos - has proved that attachment, solidarity, and mutual assistance are an objective inevitability, becoming one of the leading important factors to the security and development of each country.

In the context of a volatile world with complex and unpredictable developments, the traditional solidarity and friendship among the three countries needs to be further promoted, they agreed.

NA Chairman Huệ emphasised that at their meeting, the heads of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the Cambodian People's Party and the Lao People's Revolutionary Party affirmed to continue fostering this precious tradition and pass it on to future generations.

This is a solid foundation for the closer cooperation between the Parties, States, Governments and National Assemblies of the two countries, he said, suggesting Việt Nam and Cambodia need to increase exchanges between their young leaders, young generations and young parliamentarians.

The two leaders spoke highly of the results of bilateral economic and trade cooperation, with two-way trade exceeding US$10 billion for the first time last year.

In the coming time, the two sides need to focus on cooperating with and supporting each other to build an independent, self-reliant economy with intensive and extensive international integration; and strengthen connections between the two economies, especially linking the expressway systems and increasing the number of direct flights between the two countries.

The NA Chairman suggested the two countries promote aquaculture cooperation; maintain and strengthen a number of strategic supply chains with high added value in agriculture; and promote socio-economic development in the Cambodia - Laos - Việt Nam (CLV) Development Triangle Area, including tourism cooperation.

The two leaders expressed their hope that the two sides will continue to cooperate closely to build a shared border of stability and development. The two countries' legislative bodies will continue to coordinate closely and support each other at multilateral forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), and the Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF).

The host affirmed that he will coordinate closely with Cambodian National Assembly President Samdech Khuon Sudary to promote close cooperation between the two countries’ legislatures. The two sides will exchange experience in building and perfecting institutions and legal systems to maintain political stability, ensure national defence and security, boost socio-economic development and enhance the international position of each country as well as to preserve and cultivate the bilateral relationship.

NA Chairman Huệ proposed PM Hun Manet and his cabinet to continue supporting and accompanying the two countries' legislative bodies to strengthen cooperation and create legal frameworks for the development of Việt Nam and Cambodia; and hasten ministries, agencies and localities of both nations to effectively implement the signed treaties and agreements.

PM Hun Manet stressed the importance of promoting parliamentary cooperation between the two countries in both depth and height; and expressed his pleasure with the close and effective cooperation between the Cambodian National Assembly and Senate, and the Vietnamese National Assembly.

The Vietnamese top legislator expressed his wish that the Cambodian Government and PM Hun Manet would continue to create favourable conditions for people of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia to do business and live stably in Cambodia, thus bridging the friendship between the two nations. — VNS