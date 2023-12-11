Vietnamese President receives Cambodian Prime Minister

VIETNAM, December 11 -

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Monday for visiting Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet.

President Thưởng congratulated Cambodia on successfully holding the extraordinary congress of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and electing Hun Manet as Vice President of the CPP.

He affirmed Việt Nam always supports Cambodia's national construction and development process, and believed that under the sound rule of King Norodom Sihamoni, the leadership of the Senate and the National Assembly, and the management of the Government led by PM Hun Manet, the Cambodian people will continue to achieve many new accomplishments in national construction and development, helping to elevate Cambodia's role and position in the international arena.

Việt Nam always treasures and wants to ceaselessly strengthen its friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Cambodia, the President said.

PM Hun Manet expressed his delight at paying the first official visit to Việt Nam in his new capacity, which is also his inaugural trip to an ASEAN country. He affirmed that his visit aims to further nurture the "good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability" between the two nations.

On the back of important cooperation achievements between the two countries, the new Cambodian Government will continue with efforts to develop the bilateral ties in a more intensive and extensive manner, he said.

Expressing their satisfaction with the positive development of the bilateral relations, the two leaders spoke highly of the regular exchange of visits and meetings at all levels and through various channels, adding that the two sides have effectively leveraged mechanisms for bilateral cooperation.

They agreed to further boost cooperation in politics, national defence-security, economy-trade, science-technology, agriculture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges. They also pledged to continue strengthening collaboration in education-training and improving the quality of human resources, educating people of both countries, especially the young generation, about the long-standing relations and achievements of their friendship and comprehensive cooperation.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese leader thanked and suggested Cambodia continue creating favourable conditions for people of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia to work, live, and integrate in the host country, and have their legal papers handled more conveniently.

He underscored the importance of continued efforts from both countries to complete the remaining 16 per cent of border demarcation and marker planting, aiming to continue building a borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and development between the two nations.

President Thưởng also reiterated his invitations to King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk to soon visit Việt Nam again and asked the PM to convey his regards to the King, the Queen Mother and other senior leaders of Cambodia. — VNS