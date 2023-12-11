Antonia Hock Recognized as The Most Transformational Women Leader of the Year
Antonia Hock of Antonia J.A. Hock & Associates features on the Cover of Exeleon Magazine’s latest issue – The Most Transformational Women Leaders of the Year.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeleon Magazine released its latest issue featuring the Most Transformational Women Leaders of the Year. The issue features stories and interviews of some of the most established business women from a wide range of industries and domains.
Exeleon Magazine is a business-focused platform for leaders across the globe. The magazine comprises key insights about business, entrepreneurship, growth, startups, and leadership.
Featuring as the Cover of this issue is Antonia Hock, Founder of Antonia J.A. Hock & Associates.
A world-renowned expert in customer and employee experience, Antonia has held executive roles at major tech companies like Microsoft, HP, and Siemens. Leveraging her years of experience working in the corporate space, she began Antonia J.A. Hock & Associates, a global consulting firm that prides itself on its commitment to deliver excellence.
Antonia J.A. Hock & Associates is on the cutting edge of innovating luxury, designing exceptional experiences, and creating environments where employees, leaders, and customers all feel valued and thrive.
She mentions, “Our goal is to work alongside our clients to create their future by implementing strategies that are at the forefront of both the art and the science of our practices.”
The issue also features leaders like Susie Taafe of Skanties, Cassie Petrey of Crowd Surf, Amanda Ludwig of Increase Expert, and many more transformational women.
Read Digital Version of the Magazine.
Read Full Cover Story of Antonia Hock
About Exeleon Magazine
Exeleon is a leading Business Magazine that aims to stand out by recognizing new, emerging, and established businesses and entrepreneurs. It provides them with a platform to reach their desired audience and showcase the rawness, misery, victory, and the path they have had to travel to attain excellence. More information at www.exeleonmagazine.com
About Antonia J.A. Hock & Associates
Antonia J.A. Hock & Associates is a global consulting firm focused on customer and employee experience and leadership consulting. Our clients rely on our deep passion for experience and results-driven expertise to help them strengthen their customer experience, employee engagement, leadership and business performance. More information can be found at www.antoniahock.com.
