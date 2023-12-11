Upbring Launches Expanded Angel Tree Program

Asks Community to Help Support Over 500 Texas Foster Children

Austin, TX, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holiday season approaches, Upbring, a leading nonprofit dedicated to advancing child wellbeing, unveiled the expansion of its annual Angel Tree program. For over 11 years, Angel Tree has helped children in Upbring foster homes and other programs, providing presents and programmatic support for their wellbeing during the holiday season.

This year, Upbring’s Angel Tree will touch the lives of over 500 children, encompassing those in Upbring Foster In Texas (FIT) and their siblings, FIT foster families (receiving retail and restaurant gift cards), the girls at Upbring New Life Children’s Center, select participants in Upbring’s Supervised Independent Living (SIL) program, BeREAL, and students in specific Upbring Head Start locations.

Scott Crews, Vice President of Development Operations, emphasized the immediate impact of the Angel Tree program on child wellbeing, stating, “Children eagerly anticipate the holidays, a bright moment during an otherwise challenging time in their lives. Providing the joy of the season is an embodiment of the Upbring difference, something each of us can contribute to.”

The community is asked to help support our Angle Tree Program, whether purchasing gifts from a child’s wish list, making a financial contribution supporting children year-round, or volunteering to wrap Angel Tree gifts.

To sponsor a Christmas gift or make a donation, the community is encouraged to visit https://upbring.org/angel. Upbring will host Angel Tree celebrations across the state, ensuring gifts will be distributed to families in time to be placed under each family's Christmas tree.

Upbring extends heartfelt thanks to everyone for their compassion and generosity during this festive season, making a lasting impact on the lives of children and families in need.

About Upbring

Founded in 1881, Upbring is a Texas-wide organization implementing generational innovation to advance child wellbeing. We are the leaders in delivering a broad spectrum of life-restoring services that elevate and heal human beings in our communities. Intent on shifting perspectives and re-imagining current systems, our work secures a future free from the damages of abuse. Join us in our mission to break the cycle of child abuse by empowering children, families and communities.

Attachment

Valerie Villarreal Upbring (956)-240-3376 valerie.villarreal@upbring.org