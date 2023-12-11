Leafy8 Winter Park's 1st Anniversary

Leafy8 Winter Park's Interior Leafy8 Logo

Leafy8's Winter Park location is celebrating its first year of business this week and invites customers to celebrate with them.

Since Leafy8 Winter Park’s opening in December 2022, they have experienced unprecedented growth and success, all thanks to their loyal customers and passionate team.” — Press Team

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leafy8, Central Florida’s destination for high-quality hemp products, is proud to announce the 1st anniversary of its Winter Park location. These past 12 months have been an exceptional journey, filled with new milestones, new ventures, and the joy of serving their devoted customers.

About Leafy8 Winter Park

Since Leafy8 Winter Park’s opening in December 2022, they have experienced unprecedented growth and success, all thanks to their loyal customers and passionate team. This location is known for outstanding customer service and the team’s extensive knowledge of hemp-derived products. Over the past year, the team has worked tirelessly to exceed expectations and provide an inimitable retail experience.

Their Winter Park store is located at 7414 University Blvd. #104, Winter Park FL, 32792. They are between Starbucks and Target, with convenient parking and easy access for those shopping in the area to stop by.

Future Plans

Due to Winter Park’s success, Leafy8 plans to continue expanding very soon. The Leafy8 Team has always dedicated itself to growth while serving as an educational resource for their community.

Leafy8 invites customers to celebrate this exciting milestone by visiting their Winter Park location and taking advantage of their weekly sales. To learn more about the company’s expanding presence and its products, please visit Leafy8.com. To stay up-to-date on new product releases and the latest hemp-derived news, follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

About Leafy8: Leafy8 manufactures, distributes, and sells hemp-derived products that exceed industry standards of quality and are always independently lab-tested for purity. Each scientifically formulated product has a QR code linked to a Certificate of Authenticity (COA), which breaks down what exactly is in each product. With a commitment to educating the public, the company has become a trusted provider in the industry. It is known for its premium products and outstanding customer service.

