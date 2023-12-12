IDEAL INDUSTRIES CHAIRMAN MEGHAN JUDAY AND FAMILY ASSEMBLY CHAIR CHRIS LARSON AWARDED CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
It’s a pleasure to see two key leaders at such a well-established family business identify risk governance as a priority and commit to advancing their knowledge in this arena.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the simultaneous award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Meghan Juday and Chris Larson of IDEAL Industries in Sycamore, Illinois, in the United States.
— David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
IDEAL Industries is a more than 100-year-old family business that is a global enterprise with companies serving data communications, aerospace, electrical, wire processing, construction, and more. Meghan Juday serves as chairman of the board of directors at IDEAL, having been a member of the board since 2008 and the family council chair for 14 years before that. She is also a member of the board of directors of Kingsbury, Inc. in Philadelphia and a member of the President’s Advisory Council at Northern Illinois University. Meghan is the founder of the Lodis Forum, a peer group for women in board leadership roles, including board chairs, vice chairs, lead directors, and committee chairs. Chris Larson is currently the Family Assembly Chair and has spent her entire career with IDEAL Industries, ascending from a customer service role to her current leadership position. Meghan and Chris both hold the ESG Global Competent Boards designation from Competent Boards.
"It’s a pleasure to see two key leaders at such a well-established family business identify risk governance as a priority and commit to advancing their knowledge in this arena," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Family businesses often face unique challenges as they move into multigenerational ownership. The commitment of two key leaders to this important endeavor will surely advance the impact of positive corporate governance for the broad group of stakeholders at IDEAL."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“My thanks to the DCRO Institute team for putting together such a worthy program. I found the webinars and reading materials both helpful and informative,” said Ms. Juday. “I would highly recommend this program to anyone considering risk governance education.”
Echoing these comments, Ms. Larson said, “I agree with Meghan; the program presents a well-rounded perspective on risks faced by directors.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
